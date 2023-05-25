Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tazewell Va. – County residents will get their say on the county budget on June 6.

The public hearing required by law is scheduled for 7 p.m. that day. The proposed budget is balanced and does not include increases in taxes or fees. The real estate tax rate will remain at $0.58 per $100 of assessed value.

While the board has not decided whether to leave the personal property assessment at 90 percent or revert back to 100 percent, the rate will remain $2 per $100 of assessed value.

The board reduced the rate to 90 percent last year when the value of used vehicles soared. The motor vehicle license fee will remain $20 per vehicle

The county is projecting to begin fiscal 2023-24 July 1 with $3,000 carryover in the general fund. That fund is project to have total revenue of $66,544,030. The landfill enterprise fund begins with a $2,000,000 carry over and is projected to have $887,155 in tipping fees and $702,340 from the Wythe\Bland contract.

The summary of all funds shows $160,339,887. The capital projects fund has $880,000 for PSA capital projects and $400,000 for Project Jonah water and $1,000,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for Jonah.

There is $617,000 for fire station at Springville and $332,505 for a flood study. The budget committee will meet following the public hearing to make final changes and the board is tentatively set to meet June 27 to finalize the budget.