Concert: The Promise Land at Belfast will offer its last concert of the summer Aug. 12 at six p.m. The Million Heirs, Eddie Street and Brian Burchfield will be featured. The concert is free but an offering will be taken. Bring your own lawn chair. A large tent will be available in case of rain.

Tazewell County Master Gardeners will offer Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener training on Wednesdays, 3:00 – 6:00 pm, from 8/9/23 through 11/15/23, at the Extension office in North Tazewell, VA. The purpose of this course is to train volunteers to assist Virginia Cooperative Extension in providing horticulture-related education to the community. The fee for the course is $130, which includes all course costs and a required background check.This course provides the basic 50-hour educational component of Master Gardener training, which is followed by an internship volunteering in Master Gardener programs for the community. Course topics include basic botany, soil, entomology, plant pathology, fruits and vegetables, herbaceous plants, woody plants, plant propagation, pesticides, and much more.

If you are interested in becoming a Tazewell County Master Gardener, or have questions, please contact the Extension Office in Tazewell (276-988-0405, front desk) or Jane

Sorensen, Tazewell County Master Gardener Coordinator, tazewellcountymg@gmail.com

Calling All Vets! Visit the exhibit “True Sons of Freedom” at the Russell County Public Library in Lebanon. This exhibit has photos of African-American soldiers from World War I and copies of questionnaires they filled out after they left service. Exhibit is available anytime the library is open and is free to the public.

Reading Buddies: Has your child fallen behind in their reading? We can help at Russell County Public Library. Reading Buddies is a 6 to 8-week program in which we will work one-on-one with your child and let them read to us. This program has shown to help with a child’s reading and comprehension ability and to raise test scores. The program will take place Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Lebanon library for students from Kindergarten to 4th Grade. Call the library at 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us.

Mini Music: Mini Music is a new program at Russell County Public Library. This is a free music and movement program for children up to 5 years old. We will have a structured program of songs, movement, and musical instruments. The program will take place at 10:30 am on Mondays at the Lebanon branch and at 2 pm on Mondays at Honaker. For more information call 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us