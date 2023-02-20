It will be spring before the second of three people charged a 2020 slaying in Tannersville is back in court.

Gabriel “Goob" Peery is scheduled for a May 4 plea following a review in circuit court last week. Peery, 40, is charged with murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy.

He is charged, along with Marticia Michelle Mathias and John Fields, in the death of 63-year-old Douglas French of Tannersville. The three were also charged with the malicious wounding of Ron Allison of Thompson Valley.

Mathias was found guilty following a trial in October 2022. The jury recommended a life sentence and the court will set her official sentence at an April 20 hearing.

The case against Fields, who was one of the witnesses against Mathias, is scheduled for a March 16 review. Evidence presented at a preliminary hearing and at Mathias’ trial indicated Peery was the person who beat French to death with a sawed-off shotgun.

The evidence said he became enraged during a dispute over a wood splitter. Circuit Court records in Tazewell County do not show any prior convictions for any of the three defendants. All three have been incarcerated since their arrests.