School board gives go ahead to new RHS baseball field.

Tazewell, Va. — After being on the back burner for awhile plans for a new baseball field at Richlands High School are again moving forward.

Cynthia Hale and Mark Gillespie from the Richlands Youth Baseball Club met with the school board at its Dec. 12 meeting and the two sides agreed to move forward with building a field for the varsity and junior varsity baseball teams.

The plans were originally approved in 2019 but Covid stopped any work. Richlands is the only one of the county’s three schools that does not have a baseball field. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy told Hale and Gillespie work could begin once they showed proof of insurance.

[in other action the board:]

*Recognized new employees and recent retirees.

*Received an update on the gifted program from Sheila Ingram and Leianna Stafflinger on the gifted program. The county currently has 307 students in the program.

*Heard from Melanie Lashinsky about cursive instruction in second grade.

*Approved the purchase of three special needs buses from Sonny Merriman at a cost of $381,500.

*Approved the purchase of two new tractors from Payne Equipment for $72,317.42.

*Approved a contract with Raliegh Tile for a new gym floor at Tazewell Primary School. The work will be done over Christmas break and will cost $44,135.

*Heard from Deputy Superintendent Deidre Hill that the county has 11 students in court for truancy.

*Adjourned until Jan. 9 at 5p.m.