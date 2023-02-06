Neither cold nor snow could stop Tazewell High’s art show.

Students in Miranda Williams’s art classes had completed more than 500 pieces and many of them were ready for the public to see on Feb. 1 - when bad weather struck. The show was moved up a day and despite no improvement in the weather it went on Feb. 2.

Parents, grandparents, friends and members of the community viewed work ranging from pen-and-ink sketches to recreations of video game characters. There were also paintings, tapestries, pen and pencil sketches and about any other kind of art you can imagine.

Williams said she has some amazingly talented students and the show backed that statement up. The classes range from middle school through senior in high school and when the cafeteria was filed there were still lots of art work left over.

The work was displayed for the students and faculty from Jan. 30 until Feb. 3 and the two hour period from five to seven pm was for the community. Despite the cold Williams estimated more than 200 people viewed the displays.

Several students were awarded ribbons for their work in a wide range of categories and Williams said all the students deserved recognition for their efforts.