Tazewell County closes administration offices to the public

Tazewell, Va. – A recent surge in Covid cases has prompted county leaders to close the offices to the public.

County Administrator Eric Young announced Jan. 21 that the county administration building will be closed for two weeks starting Jan. 24. "Due to the sharp rise in COVID cases this week, including several among key staff, we are closing county offices to the public and are splitting shifts among administrative personnel to prevent outbreaks in entire departments at the same time.

This will be effective Monday January 24th and continue for two weeks. We are taking these actions to insure the continuity of government.

We remain in close contact with our local hospitals and are monitoring the situation with respect to their capacity. We ask all residents to be mindful of the wide spread of this virus and the possibility that if you are to become seriously ill you may experience delays in receiving treatment.

As always we encourage frequent hand washing, wearing masks in confined areas and avoiding large crowds. We will take further actions to protect the public and keep the government functioning, should the situation warrant," Young said.

The action comes after the county experienced three straight days of new cases topping the 100 mark per day. The Tazewell County Courthouse closed at two p.m. Jan. 21 for what was described as deep cleaning due to a positive case.