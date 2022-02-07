Richlands Pop Up Business program taking applications

Richlands, Va. – If you have dreams of opening your own business the Richlands Industrial Development Authority wants to hear about it.

They may help you make it a reality. Blake Ray became the chairman of the IDA last December and along with some other new members started focusing on helping revitalize the town. Ray worked with Pop Up Marion while living in Bristol and brought the idea to Richlands.

Town representatives met with Supervisor Shanna Plaster, the county’s Economic Development director, Ken Heath from Marion’s program and a representative of the Small Business Development Center at SWCC. The IDA unanimously voted to develop a program in Richlands and the registration is available on the SBDC page of SWCC.

Ashley Harris, economic development director for the town has taken the lead in the program and worked with the group to develop the six week program that will help future business owners prepare.

The town plans to enroll up to 30 people in the six week session of classes that will culminate with judging of the business plans at the final class. Ray said the hope is to fund $5,000 to at least three businesses out of the first round of classes.

The town council committed $25,000 of its ARPA money to the program and Plaster committed $7,000 of northwestern district funds to the program. In addition to the $5,000 grant from the pop up program they hope the six weeks of classes will help the participants learn what they need to do to be successful in business. It will also teach them how to apply for funds from VCEDA and other programs as well as bank loans.

The program will open with basic information needed to develop a solid business plan.

It will progress through the financial and legal aspects, credit, marketing and public relations. The fifth week will be a question session to help them prepare for the presentation of plans.

The presentation and judging of plans will conclude the program. Town Manager John O’Daniel said the town has some momentum with the new restaurant open and the Bad Axery will open in early March.

O’Daniel said the town felt it was necessary to put money in the program to show private agencies and other government agencies they believe in it. Anyone interested in applying for the first session of classes may do so at https://sw.edu/sbdc/pop-up-richlands/