Pediatrician joining Tazewell Family Health

Tazewell, Va. – Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems (SVCHS) welcomes Tazewell native, Tara Etter, DO, to Tazewell Community Health Center to serve as the Pediatrician.

Dr. Etter comes to SVCHS with a vast background of experiences to share with her patients. She attended undergraduate at Virginia Tech and medical school at VCOM in Blacksburg, Va. Etter is board certified in Pediatrics and also currently serves as clinical adjunct preceptor for Emory& Henry College.

Etter said, “I fell in love with working with children in medical school after volunteering at a free clinic. I wanted to come home to take care of children in the area where I grew up.”

She is married to her husband Stewart and the two have three sons, who keep her busy outside of work. The Etters own a local business in Tazewell, Etter’s Greenhouse.

“A typical day in outpatient pediatric is a mix of wellness checks of little ones from their first check up as a newborn to college entrance physicals, acute sick visits, and visits to monitor/treat chronic illnesses,” Etter said.

Appointments are available with Dr. Etter. For an appointment, please call 276-496-4492.