Tazewell County awarded funds for school security

Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan counties will add to their school security systems with funding announced by the Virginia Department of Education last week.

The department announced Nov. 10 that it has awarded $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors in 431 schools in 90 school divisions. The grants will pay for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.

“The systems and equipment purchased through these grants will help school divisions control access to school buildings, respond quickly to emergencies and maintain orderly learning environments for students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “Every student and every teacher should feel safe in their classrooms, during school activities and when traveling to and from school. In many cases, the equipment purchased addresses vulnerabilities identified in annual school security audits.”

The criteria for making the awards — developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.

Tazewell County received $140,411 for Abb's Valley-Boissevain Elementary, Dudley Primary, Graham High, Graham Intermediate, Graham Middle, Richlands Elementary, Richlands Middle, Tazewell Intermediate, Tazewell Middle and Tazewell Primary.

Cynthia Hurley, Director of Career and Technical Education and Grants for the county said the money will be used to purchase security cameras, vaping sensors, and door control panels. She said each of the schools will get the equipment based on their needs and available funding.

Buchanan County received $108,366 for Council Elementary/Middle and Riverview Elementary/Middle.

Russell County was given $52,019 for Lebanon Middle.

A local match of 25 percent is required of most divisions.