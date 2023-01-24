Republicans in Tazewell County set slate for fall election

Richlands, Va. — Incumbents and newcomers announced their intention for the fall elections at the Republican party meeting Jan. 23.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt announced he is seeking a fourth term and Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster announced his plans to seek a second term. Incumbent Dave Anderson will go after a fourth term as commissioner of revenue.

Taram Neo, a local attorney will be the party’s candidate for the job of treasurer. Neo will oppose incumbent David Larimer in the November election.

Three people announced they want the nomination as the party’s candidate for clerk of the circuit court. Charity McDaniel- Hurst, Susie Vance and Chandler Hurley each filed for that seat. Incumbent Clerk Tammy Allison has announced her retirement and that seat is open.

Northwestern District Supervisor Shana Plaster also announced her intention to seek another term. Plaster currently serves as chairman of the board of supervisors.

The party will decide what method to use to decide the nominee for clerk at its February meeting. While school board is an independent race, Erik Robinson has announced he will be seeking another term as the eastern district representative.

No Democrat or independent candidates have announced to this point. Candidates have until June 23 to file for any office. In addition to the seats listed above, the supervisor and school board seats in the northern district will be up for grabs next November.