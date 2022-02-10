Human remains found in Richlands

Richlands, Va. – Human remains found in a remote section of Richlands have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

Richlands Police Chief J.W. Gilbert said his department received a report Feb. 4 of possible human remains found in the River Road section of town. He said the remains were in a remote, wooded area that was not easily accessed.

His officers along with the Virginia State Police and Richlands Fire and Rescue processed the scene and recovered the remains. Gilbert said the remains were determined to be human but were not in a condition for a positive identification to be made.

He said the medical examiner’s office indicated it could be two or three weeks before they had a The positive identification. He said foul play is not suspected.