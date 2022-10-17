Jeep club helps kick off Toys for Tots campaign

Christmas will be a lot brighter for several area youngsters thanks to the Adrenaline Off Road Jeep Club.

Club members gathered at the old Ramey Lot to start a ride and to help kick off the Toys for Tots campaign. This is the second year jeep drivers from Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee have spent a day having fun and helping the cause.

The Marine Corp Reserve, official sponsor of Toys for Tots brought a trailer to the Ramey Lot where the Jeeps gathered to begin their 50 mile trek. Rick Rose, leader of the group asked each person going on the ride to bring a new toy for the drive or make a monetary donation.

The Toys for Tots campaign opened Oct. 1 and will wrap up in mid- December when gifts are distributed. The club got a big hand from the Plum Creek Quilters, who held a raffle and also prepared lunch for riders and others to purchase.

During the meal, the groups offered raffles, activities for kids and the chance to fellowship. The ride went from Ramey’s into Burkes Garden, across the mountain into Bland County and onto Route 625 Poor Valley Road. The 50 plus jeeps came out on Route 16 and returned to the community center.

Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops and his dog Rosie made the ride. Hoops welcomed the other riders and encouraged them to spend time in town. Reverend John Repass sent the group off with a prayer.

Rod Mayberry, from Mountaineer Marine Corp Reserve said the toy drive will get up to full speed Nov. 1 but this was a great way to start. He said children are already being signed up for the program.

When the day ended Mayberry’s trailer was three quarters full and the cash bucket had $2,700. Mayberry said the group will be accepting donations at several locations in the area.