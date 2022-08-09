Rife taking girls' reins at Richlands

Richlands, Va. - Richlands basketball is going back to the future.

Tom Rife, who was highly successful as the Girls’ and boys’ head coach in the 1980’s and 1990’s is back as the girls’ coach. Rife was appointed at the Aug. 8 school board meeting to succeed Aaron Lowe, who was relieved of his duties.

An RHS graduate, Rife began his coaching career there as an assistant in the boys’ program and the head girls’ coach in the late 1970’s. He coached the girls’ in the fall and boys’ in winter until the two started playing in the same season in 2,000.

He coached boys’ until 2005 before moving into administration at Graham Middle School. He took both boys’ and girls’ teams to the regional playoffs during his tenure at Richlands where he also served as athletic director.

Rife eventually retired from the school system and returned for one year as the boys’ head coach at Tazewell in 2015-16. The veteran coach said Richlands had been very good to him and he hoped to give something back in his new role.

He said the community had always been supportive and it was no different this time. “I have had a lot of calls and they have been positive and people are excited,’ he said. Rife was scheduled to meet with the administration at RHS Tuesday and with the coaching staff and players later in the day.

Rife said he was looking forward to getting open gym started and working with the girls’. He inherits a team that lost to Ridgeview in the first round of Region 2D play last year. Three starters, including first team all district, selection Jaylyn Altizer return from that team.

The Blue Tornado junior varsity program was atop the district standings last year. Lowe had led the RHS girls’ program since 2017 and was a four year assistant under Dennis Palmer before taking the head job.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said after the school board meeting it was not county policy to comment on personnel matters.