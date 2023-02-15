A man who died in 2015 but whose life and legacy continue to bolster Marion was honored posthumously Monday evening.

For some years, the town council has annually recognized citizens who have gone the extra mile for their community. At the urging of Councilman Avery Cornett, earlier this week, the council celebrated the life of the late Malcolm “Mal” Brown III, a native son of the town, a leading businessman, and supporter of many causes.

The council unanimously adopted a resolution in recognition of Brown, and Cornett shared remembrances of the man.

Cornett told the gathering, “Malcolm Brown III loved his family, his community and life. When he saw a need he could fill, he responded with a vigor and exuberance not to be matched. He gave in abundance and selflessly.”

Cornett felt certain that most people in the audience possessed their own “Mal Brown story.”

He shared that “especially during a crisis Mal showed up with just what was needed or at least provided comfort where he could…. Mal gave of himself, his time, his expertise, his ability to talk with people and comfort them, his sense of humor, and his giving knew only the limits of what he had to give.”

Brown, Cornett said, also passed on his sense of giving to his son, Malcolm, who was in attendance. He noted that Malcolm was recognized in those council chambers when he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. His father, Mal, was an enthusiastic supporter of Marion’s Boy Scout Troop 93.

Through written comments, Dr. Paul Brown shared some of his memories of Mal Brown and Troop 93.

Brown recalled how Mal Brown once brought a huge trailer loaded with cooking equipment for a Scout competition when they usually prepared food with “the equipment in a 3’x3’x2’ Chuck Box.”

“Several years later,” Dr. Brown wrote, “Mal joined his son for an 80-mile backpacking trip at Philmont, New Mexico, the Boy Scouting premier high-altitude camp. We carried everything we ate on our backs! To fortify our meals with flavor, however, Mal had Malcolm carry in the ‘urgent access’ portion of his pack, an entire array of spices. And they prepared our meals to perfection and ‘just so’ they would be palatable. After a long day, dusty miles, those dinners were something we all savored!”

Cornett held up a Troop 93 T-shirt and recalled Mal’s admonition that “there is no substitute for glory,” which was emblazoned on the shirt.

The council’s resolution noted that Mal was the fifth generation to lead his family business, Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and that he “a founding member of the Independent Funeral Homes of Virginia

Association, helped pioneer Veterans Funeral Care, founding member of the Cremation Society of Virginia, served on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Funeral Directors Association, and was awarded the Pursuit of Excellence by his peers at the National Funeral Directors Association.”

The resolution noted some of his community service, including Big Brothers of Smyth County, the Smyth County Crisis Hotline, Marion Noon Rotary, and, of course, Troop 93.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, where he served as a children’s Sunday School teacher. He was also an “avid supporter of Marion Wrestling and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.”

Mal Brown died Oct. 15, 2015, “leaving a tremendous legacy as well as a tremendous hole in the heart of our community,” said the resolution, which in conclusion lifted up Mal Brown “as the hallmark of citizenry that epitomizes the very best of Marion.”

Cornett reflected, “We would have a utopia if only more people thought about how they can give back to the world, instead of what they can get from it. Mal Brown left a legacy. He left the world in better shape than what he found… and he inspired others to recognize that same instinct within themselves.”

Representatives of Troop 93 took part in the council meeting, including leading the Pledge of Allegiance.