Local senior citizens and families enjoyed a beautiful morning in Chilhowie Town Park on Thursday for the annual recognition of Older Americans Day. Vendors offered information about services and gifts while town officials announced door prizes, including a lift chair provided by Henderson Funeral Home. A hot dog lunch was provided and attendees enjoyed deejay music from Dan Kegley. Appreciation was extended to sponsors: Smyth County Multi-Disciplinary Team/MDT, Henderson Funeral Home, Frazier’s Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, Carter’s Pharmacy/Saltville, Home Nursing Company Inc., Dan Kegley/Music, District Three Senior Services, Smyth County Department of Social Services, Divine Home Health, Town of Chilhowie, Food City/Chilhowie, Papa’s/Country Elegance, Ron Corvin Independent Distributor, Smyth Farm Bureau, Town of Saltville, Shears Food/Bristol, Appalachian Independence Center, and Duke’s Printing.