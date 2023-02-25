The Marion Senior High School Forensics Team captured the Region D runner-up title at the Feb. 18 tournament hosted by Central Wise High School. Eight schools competed in the tourney. Two of the ‘Canes competitors earned the title of Region D Champion.

Every member of the MSHS team placed in the top three and will advance to the Super Region C-D Tournament at Radford High School on March 4.

In individual team member competition, Sam Widener claimed the Region D Champion title in Extemporaneous Speaking, while Garrett Vernon took third place in that competition.

James Greer also laid claim to a regional championship title, competing in Humorous Dramatic Interpretation.

Karli Weaver was a Region D runner-up in Impromptu Speaking.

Zoey Karnes took third place in Serious Dramatic Interpretation.

Matt Sage and Em Adams were the Region D runners-up in the Humorous Duo category.