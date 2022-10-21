 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire destroys Marion home

The sound of crackling woke a Marion man Friday morning. Despite the work of four fire departments, his home was soon destroyed by fire.

While the house and its possessions were lost, Marion Fire/EMS Chief Richard Keesling said the individual was not injured in the blaze and told the chief that he had somewhere to go.

The call came into first responders just before 7 a.m. The house was on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane just outside of the town limits. In the rural area, the home was a distance off the road and surrounded by brush, which, Keesling said, made it difficult for firefighters to access. It also was removed from the water hydrant on the road.  With the structure fully involved, Marion Fire/EMS called in the Sugar Grove, Adwolfe, and Atkins fire departments for water tanker support.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

With cold weather settling in and heating costs high, Keesling urged people to inspect any auxiliary heating devices they use, make sure to keep such heaters a safe distance from flammable items, and have a working smoke detector in place.

The end of Daylight Saving Time, which will occur Nov. 6, is often used a reminder to change batteries in smoke detectors.

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

A court decision on the legality of skilled gaming machines in Virginia is expected soon. In anticipation of that action, the Town of Marion is considering an ordinance to limit the number of such machines in businesses until state regulations are developed.

Last October, 60 firefighters from seven departments battled the blaze that destroyed the Past Time Antique Emporium in downtown Marion. In the year since, officials have considered many possibilities for the repurposing the space. Ideas have included creating a green space, parking, a rooftop area, and others, but nothing seemed the right fit or kept the flow of the downtown retail and restaurant area intact.

A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.