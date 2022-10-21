Fire destroys Marion home

The sound of crackling woke a Marion man Friday morning. Despite the work of four fire departments, his home was soon destroyed by fire.

While the house and its possessions were lost, Marion Fire/EMS Chief Richard Keesling said the individual was not injured in the blaze and told the chief that he had somewhere to go.

The call came into first responders just before 7 a.m. The house was on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane just outside of the town limits. In the rural area, the home was a distance off the road and surrounded by brush, which, Keesling said, made it difficult for firefighters to access. It also was removed from the water hydrant on the road. With the structure fully involved, Marion Fire/EMS called in the Sugar Grove, Adwolfe, and Atkins fire departments for water tanker support.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

With cold weather settling in and heating costs high, Keesling urged people to inspect any auxiliary heating devices they use, make sure to keep such heaters a safe distance from flammable items, and have a working smoke detector in place.

The end of Daylight Saving Time, which will occur Nov. 6, is often used a reminder to change batteries in smoke detectors.