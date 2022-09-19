Social entrepreneur expert to speak at E&H

The founder of a social entrepreneur accelerator program in Santa Fe, N.M., will discuss the growth and opportunities of social entrepreneurship during a lecture Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Emory & Henry College.

Jon Mertz, the founder of Santa Fe Innovates, will discuss “A New Leadership Imperative: Why Social Enterprises are the Next Generation of Capitalism and the Inherent Tensions to Resolve.”

The discussion begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts and is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Emory & Henry College School of Business and the McGlothlin Center for the Arts.

A broader view of capitalism is returning to an emphasis on a combined economic and social benefit, according to Mertz. “The blend results in stakeholder value, and social enterprises are front and center, a form of business that pursues this dual mission.”

The presentation and discussion will explore the results of recent research along with a new leadership and decision-making model for social enterprise leaders when confronting conflicting trade-offs. “Making decisions in these tension-filled dimensions requires a certain amount of professional moral courage and a willingness to act virtuously when competing emotions are evident,” Mertz said.

Mertz has served in marketing and business development executive and leadership roles for high-profile companies, including Corepoint Health, QuickArrow, Deloitte, IBM and BMC. He also has served as a political appointee in various positions in Washington, D.C.

Mertz, a doctoral candidate at Creighton University and serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management.