“That little town will surprise you every time,” reflected Roscoe Call as he spoke about Saltville to his peers on the board of supervisors. Call, who represents the Saltville District, recalled than when Olin Corp. left the town around 1970, people said it would become a ghost town. “It sure as hell doesn’t look like it to me,” Call declared Thursday evening.

Friday morning, the truth of his statement was illustrated as Mayor Todd Young and Town Manager Brian Martin helped familiarize local and state tourism officials with Saltville. They began the tour in downtown Saltville, where they walked past multiple businesses opened within the last few years, one just opening its doors in recent weeks and another on the way.

Five years ago, Martin said, most of the storefronts were empty. Now, they’re closing in on full and all accomplished with private investment.

Young pointed to the upper floors of several buildings, explaining that the downtown’s first Airbnb sites are in the works.

Young shared his plan to get new street lights for the downtown and repair the sidewalks.

Now a Virginia Main Street affiliate, during the tour, officials explored Saltville becoming a full member of the organization that is “a preservation-based economic and community development program.”

Taking part in the tour was Kalen Hunter, Virginia Tourism Corporation’s senior destination development manager for the Blue Ridge Highlands.

The Saltville officials appealed to her and others for any help they could offer in completing the one-mile interruption to the Salt Trail that prevents the rails-to-trails route from connecting Saltville’s downtown to Glade Spring.

Young noted that the fully connected trail could connect to Emory & Henry and “benefit all of Southwest Virginia.”

Martin called the trail a “big, big component” of Saltville’s outdoor tourism future.

Amanda Livingston, Smyth County’s tourism director, said, the about 8.7-mile multi-use trail “could be another [Virginia] Creeper Trail.”

While the Salt Trail likely wouldn’t get the more than 200,000 visitors that are estimated to use the nearby Creeper Trail, Martin said, if Saltville could get a small percentage – say 10,000 visitors – it would make a huge difference for the town.

Livingston could envision promoting a trip to Smyth County to experience a “triple crown of trails,” including the AT, the Creeper Trail, and the Salt Trail.

Where else, Martin asked, could a trail user pass through an area that was home to the country’s first salt mine, possesses a rich history of Native Americans, and was the site of two Civil War battles and the place where the rocket fuel that launched the Apollo missions was made?

Plans call for signs to be added that tell that history, said Young. Yet, with the trail now depending on road access for the missing mile that goes through once industrial land, he said, it’s tough for the town to invest much funding into it because the community isn’t experiencing its full benefit.

Noting that he has served on the council for 20 years – eight as a councilman and 12 as mayor, Young said, “We started this 20 years ago and I want to see it carried through.”

To help overcome the obstacles, Young singled out the Virginia Department of Transportation and Washington County as entities that could step up and help make it happen.

“The trail has got to be completed,” the mayor said.

Livingston agreed, noting that while the Salt Trail is listed on the county’s tourism website, the association is reluctant to heavily push it “until we have the full experience we want tourists to have.”

She added that work is underway to secure funding for a feasibility study.

Officials also took the tourism leaders to the former town shop, which is planned to become a campground, the Helen Williams Barbrow Interpretative Trail, the 19th-century W.A. Stuart home, Madam Russell United Methodist Church, the Salt Park, and the former Harwood Supply building, which has been surrounded by trash and blight, but is now being cleaned up. Martin noted that a study will be done to assess its best use, including perhaps as a retail space for an outfitter, bike rental or other business.

He also shared the idea of transforming the Salt Park, the area that once was Saltville proper, into a living history venue.

The officials emphasized that downtown Saltville is golf-cart friendly and an easily walkable town.

Young shared that he and Martin try to work with citizens and entrepreneurs to see how they can help. “We take pride in and believe in this town,” the mayor said.

Following the Saltville tour, the tourism officials learned about the new film equipment at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre and visited the Blue Ridge Discovery Center in Konnarock.