An entertaining concert will take place at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Marion on Saturday, March 4, for the award-winning Song of the Mountains concert series. The show will feature the music and songwriting of EmiSunshine and The Rain, Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz, and bluegrass music provided by Nothin’ Fancy and Tim Graves and the Farm Hands.

EmiSunshine & The RainRolling Stone named EmiSunshine among “10 new country artists you need to know,” but she is much more than country. With a musical style described as “old-timey,” the East Tennessee native performs a unique contemporary blend of roots music that is equal parts Americana, bluegrass, gospel, blues and jazz. Known for her powerful voice and masterful ukulele-playing, the 18-year-old singer/songwriter has been attracting national attention since she was 9 years old with appearances on Today, NBC’s Little Big Shots, Pickler & Ben, Song of the Mountains, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, the Grand Ole Opry and elsewhere.

In 2018, she was featured in the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary film “The King,” for which she wrote and performed two original songs — “Johnny, June and Jesus” and “Danny Ray.”

In 2019, she received the prestigious ASCAP Foundation Desmond Child Anthem Award for musical excellence.

With nine albums released under own name and guest appearances on other projects, EmiSunshine’s evolution as a singer, songwriter and musician is on full display. Her 2022 album, DIAMONDS, explores themes of love, loss, self-esteem and misogyny. In a review, No Depression described the album as filtering “traditional sounds of roots music through pop…into a bluegrass state of mind.” American Songwriter called it “an ambitious offering from an artist whose talent and ambition reside well beyond her years.

Tim Stafford &

Thomm JutzDuring the pandemic lockdown, longtime pals, mutual admirers, and heavily respected bluegrass musicians Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz really started amassing a catalog of co-written songs. It only made sense to get these stories recorded.

Their love for history, vintage guitars, and well-crafted songs brought the two together five years ago. “I’m such an admirer of Tim’s writing, singing, and playing. Making a duo record with Tim was a logical step and a dream come true for me,” said Jutz.

Stafford added, “Thomm is such a great, unique writer, player, and singer — we connected and found so many ideas that spoke to us both”

Nothin’ FancyNothin’ Fancy formed as a band in 1994 and have been earning rave reviews for live performances for more than 25 years. The band offers strong vocal harmonies, adept abilities on their instruments, and a sense of humor that entertains audiences. They earned six Entertainers of the Year awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass in America (SPBGMA), were nominated in individual categories from SPBGMA, were two-time nominees for Emerging Artists of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), were the only bluegrass band to be honorarily initiated by Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia (a nationally recognized music fraternity), and the 2015 inductees into the Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame.

They have brought bluegrass music to the Lincoln Center for an acoustic roots program, the Ryman Auditorium, the Birchmere (as an opening act and as a featured act), and to festivals across the United States, Canada, and venues in The Netherlands and Norway.

Tim Graves &

The Farm HandsTim Graves and The Farm Hands is one of the most in demand bands in bluegrass music. Since their inception in 2010, the band has received over 82 award nominations, winning an unprecedented 34 major awards, including Bluegrass Gospel Band of the Year at the 2019 and 2020 Bluegrass Music Awards. The group features four award-winning singers, musicians and songwriters, including two longtime veterans of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

This group also has a number-one song in the charts again titled “She’s Gone, Gone, Gone,” a Harlan Howard song first recorded by Lefty Frizzell and later by Glen Campbell.

Song of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on public television. The March 4 tickets are available online and at the box office.

For information, visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

The next Song of the Mountains taping will be on Saturday, April 1, and will feature the music of Riders in the Sky and their famous “Cowboy Music” and The Songs From The Road Band.