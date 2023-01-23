Smyth County leaders celebrate H.S. Williams' community impact in 60 years

In 1962 Harry Williams turned a dream into a reality. He established a business that not only continues to thrive 60 years later but has established satellite offices in other states and is recognized as one of the best in its industry.

As local officials recognized the success of H.S. Williams, they also celebrated the difference Williams’ vision made in individual lives and to the community of Smyth County.

On Jan. 12, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors honored H.S. Williams’ anniversary by adopting a resolution.

As they took that action, Supervisor Mike Sturgill noted that his father joined the company within a few months of its launch. As part of Harry Williams’ commitment to quality, Sturgill shared that all employees regardless of their position were required to go out with a crew so they would understand the work done in the field.

Sturgill said the company was great for the community and for his family and many others. He described it as a wonderful asset to Smyth County.

Board Chair Charlie Atkins remembered the company’s opening. He reflected that enough can’t be said about Harry Williams and his wife for their support of non-profits and service projects. “You name it,” he said, “they supported it.”

Similar sentiments were expressed Monday evening by the Marion Town Council.

Councilman Bill Weaver, a Utility Trailer retiree, said he worked many years in a building erected by H.S. Williams. He concluded, “They’ve been good for Marion.”

Christian Alexander, who serves as H.S. Williams’ CEO, said he loves to hear stories about the outcome of the company’s work. Sometimes, he noted, individuals will stop him on the street to share their stories.

Alexander accepted a resolution adopted by the Marion Town Council in recognition of the milestone anniversary.

H.S. Williams has built nearly 153-million square feet of commercial and industrial buildings throughout its decades. That number is still growing. In December, the company announced that it had been selected to undertake an 850,000-square-foot expansion being done by Bridgestone in Morrison, Tenn. On its Facebook page, the company noted, “Just one more project positioning H.S. Williams as an industry leader in industrial, manufacturing, and distribution space.”

Only a week later, the company reported that it had also been chosen to build a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bluefield, W.Va., that will make “energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems.” On social media, H.S. Williams said, “For 60 years, we’ve incorporated the most forward-thinking design and technology to make warehousing, storage and manufacturing facilities less expensive to build. Now we’re proud to have been chosen to erect the manufacturing center for this brand-new, forward-thinking solution to the housing shortage.”

Today, H.S. Williams serves a 10-state region in the Southeast, according to the resolution adopted by the Marion council. That document also cited the company’s “five-point approach of Quality, Economy, Durability, Function and Service.”

While remaining headquartered in Marion, H. S. Williams also operates satellite offices in Knoxville, Raleigh, and Chattanooga.

Both the town and county’s resolutions noted that the accolades that H.S. Williams Co. has received, including being “recently named one of the top ten best Steel Building Companies in the United States by Construction Business Review, a national journal with a keen eye on the construction industry.”

As well, H.S. Williams has won multiple Building of the Year and construction excellence awards from the System Builders Association.

Metal Construction News named H.S. Williams “the nation’s number one contractor specializing in pre-engineered buildings.”

The company’s projects, as noted on its website, have ranged from the Whitetop Community Center to the Virginia Tech Dairy Science Complex and the Virginia Horse Center.

The county’s resolution said, in part, “The Smyth County Board of Supervisors offers its congratulations to the leaders of H.S. Williams Company, both past and present, and wishes the company continued success and prosperity for many, many more years to come….”

The council’s statement noted that “the Town of Marion joins to honor the H.S. Williams Company, their employees and their management, for the tremendous contributions they have made to our community and to the entire Mid-Atlantic region….”

The Smyth County Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception to honor H.S. Williams Thursday evening in Marion.