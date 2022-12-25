Marion woman's love of children extends to those she'll never meet

One Marion woman is already preparing for next Christmas. She’s collecting gifts for children she may never meet.

Speaking of her mom and dad, Melissa Walker declared that she’s “following in their footsteps.”

She particularly remembers her dad volunteering for and giving to Toys for Tots.

Adding to lessons passed down from her parents, Melissa said she loves children, but, she and her husband, Chris, couldn’t have youngsters of their own. Now, she directs her love to the community’s children.

When the couple moved to Marion three years ago, Melissa went to work for the Town of Marion and connected with the town’s police department.

The MPD’s Amber Eades said, “Melissa… almost instantly became a valued member of the Marion Police Department. Over time she would practically beg if there was anything she could do to help with our [community] initiatives and to become more active within our small town. She believed in the Marion Police Department and also saw that there was a great need in our community.”

“I don’t like to see a child go without,” Melissa said earlier this week.

During her first year with the MPD, Eades recalled, “She stayed to help me arrange school supply items for our National Night Out, then she helped out with the event. I think it truly warmed her heart to give to those in need and she saw that there was a great need for educational supplies to help out our youth and local educators.”

Melissa, who seems to possess a keen eye for bargains and clearance sales, immediately began stockpiling school supplies for the next year’s National Night Out, which is celebrated just before schools return to session in August and provides a good opportunity to get needed supplies into students’ and parents’ hands.

However, Melissa doesn’t just focus on school supplies.

Eades again remembered Melissa’s response when it came time for the community’s Santa’s Elves program and the Shop with a Hero event, which strive to ensure that all Smyth County children receive Christmas gifts.

Eades said, “She sprang into action again and has been volunteering with us each year thereafter. She truly does have a heart of a giver.”

This week, Melissa, who now works for an insurance company, explained that she collects items year-round and divides them between back-to-school and toys. At this point, she has 15 backpacks ready to go for the 2023-24 school year and has a good start on next year’s Christmas.

She encourages others to join her in helping out. This time of year, Melissa said, an extra $5 can buy five notebooks.

“Our children are in need,” she said.

Chris supports Melissa in her mission. They’ve been married 18 years and been together as a couple for 26 years.

Reflecting on Melissa’s contributions, Eades said, “We here at the Marion Police Department certainly appreciate everything that Melissa has done for us and allowing us to be her ambassador. She has never once wanted anything back for her money spent and time volunteering. I believe she just truly wants to give and have a positive impact on her community and wishes others would do the same.”