A joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and school system officials has found that an apparent social media threat regarding Chilhowie High School is a hoax.

A news release from Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said the investigation determined that the supposed Snapchat threat “was actually a re-post of a Snapchat to a school in New Mexico approximately five years ago.”

According to a 2018 news story by NBC’s WJAR, the original post was made by “a teenager in Clovis, New Mexico that included a photo of the 17-year-old boy holding as assault rifle with the caption ‘going out with a bang’ and the initials “CHS,” referring to Clovis High School.”

According to WJAR, the boy was arrested and faced a criminal charge. However, the post kept being shared across social media platforms, “leading to fear that the “CHS” might refer to local schools.”

In 2018, “NBC 10 found at least 25 schools with the initials CHS in the U.S. and Canada that were on alert after the post went viral.”

In his statement, Shuler said, “After our investigation we are advising the public that the threat is unfounded.”

The sheriff concluded, “We continue to encourage our citizens to alert us if they see or hear anything that threatens the safety of our students or faculty: ‘Working together to keep our schools safe!’”