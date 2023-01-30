E&H teams see and fill needs in Smyth County

Putting a value on their work would be challenging. Even harder would be determining the lifelong aftereffects of their hours spent following the example of Dr. Martin Luther King.

On Jan. 16, 15 teams were created from 170 students, faculty and staff from Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing in Marion as they celebrated a day of service by helping a wide variety of organizations and institutions for three and a half hours.

At Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Chilhowie, the team filled 350 boxes for pickup last week and then put together nearly 1,000 boxes to be filled in the future.

At Hungry Mother State Park, a team undertook a beautification project and chopped wood for overnight visitors use.

Erin Persinger, the park’s volunteer coordinator, lauded the work. “By engaging in this community service, these local students are doing their part to make the world a better place,” she said.

“Martin Luther King Jr. is beloved as an American civil rights icon who fought for the equality of all people. On MLK day, when we celebrate his legacy, many institutions will provide services to community partners to embody the idea of selfless service to the community to help make the world a better place. Public Lands, like our state parks, fit into Dr. King’s concept of a better and more equal society by offering access to natural history to all people on equal ground,” Persinger said.

In addition to the pantry and park, the teams volunteered at the Blue Ridge Discovery Center, the Settlers Museum in Atkins, Gray Ridge Village, the Mel Leaman Free Clinic, District Three through which they worked at private homes, Project Crossroads, the Smyth County Public Library, Mount Pleasant Preservation Society’s museum, the Smyth County museum, The Lincoln Theatre, and Smyth Animal Rescue.

Tisha Graber, administrator of Gray Ridge Village, spoke of the teams’ work on multiple levels, saying, “The residents here… are often forgotten and with very little funding from the state, we provide the best care we care to keep them fed, lights on, laundry done and such. After all of that, there is often no extra funding for repairs and updating to the building.”

She noted that a single maintenance staffer has been trying to paint the building and do repairs, but the amount of work is often overwhelming. Graber compared the E&H team’s work to “a week or more” of what one person could do.

Even more, she said, was the impact on the residents of the assisted living facility. Team players interacted and played bingo with them. Garber explained the value, saying, “You see a lot of these residents have no family or friends to visit them. Staff is the only family they know. To know someone else in the community cares about them and would talk to them lifted their spirits and made their day! I cannot express enough how much this meant to me or even begin to thank the students enough. This is something that honestly made an impact in not only the residents’ lives but the staff’s life as well.”

Tracey Wright, E&H’s Dean of Student Affairs and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, was pleased with how this first Day of Service went. While E&H’s main campus has a rich history of speakers and break-out sessions on the King holiday, Wright said, the Marion campus wanted to establish its own practice.

Dr. Angelika Pine, a professor at the School of Health Sciences, approached Wright with the idea for a Day of Service, a practice King’s family believes best recognizes his legacy. Wright agreed to the opportunity that helped students meet those in other disciplines and introduced them to community agencies while giving back.

As they did, Wright wanted to make sure that everyone knew the history of King and how service in his honor evolved as well.

All the participants gathered at The Lincoln before they set out to give back. Wright acknowledged that some of them likely felt anxious about the projects that awaited them.

She told them: “Today is about experiencing some of the feelings and emotions that Dr. King and the thousands of others who participated in the Civil Rights Movement experienced as they worked to gain equal rights and end unjust laws and practices. Just think about the uncertainty that they faced as they marched, as they met, even as they worshiped, not knowing whether or not police dogs would be released on them, would a cross be burned in their yard with a rebel flag left as a calling card, would a bomb be thrown through the window or would fire hoses be opened up on them.”

Wright encouraged the participants “to sit with a little bit of the discomfort of not knowing everything about the day, while none of those experiences that I just shared of those who helped bring about changes in civil rights experienced… are among experiences that should take place today, I think thinking about those helps put what we are feeling in perspective.”

In selecting the areas for service, Wright credited Clerk of Court and pastor John Graham and Sarah Gillespie, the chamber of commerce’s director, for their help.

When the work was done, the teams returned to The Lincoln to a time of dialogue and reflection to consider, Wright said, how their work connected to the fight for equal rights. As well, they were urged to not just open their eyes to problems and injustice, but, Wright said, to act. “When you see a need, fill a need,” she declared.

At the day’s end, the teams also heard from Dr. Renee’ Evans, a clinical counselor and the host of the radio show “You’re on with Dr. R.”

Evans, Wright said, challenged the gathering. After seeing people and situations that they previously didn’t know existed, Evans asked them, “What are you going to do?”

Reflecting on the event afterward, Wright explained that Dr. King gave the ultimate sacrifice and she hopes those who took part in the Day of Service left with a better understanding of his life and work to improve circumstances for the poor and the Black community.

While evaluations of the day are under way, Wright expects that the Marion campus will again host a Day of Service next year.

In a news release about the event, Wright said, “As the groups shared during their reflection, all that they had experienced and accomplished and their awareness of issues in our community that they were not previously aware or history that they were not aware of, my heart became full and I had to hold back the tears, as I realized that many, it not all of our goals for the day had been accomplished.”

Any agencies who would like to be part of next year’s event may contact Wright at 276-944-6490 or tlwright@ehc.edu.

King once declared, “Everyone can be great because anyone can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”