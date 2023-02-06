A Saltville man who has worked in education from the classroom to the principal’s office to elected school board leader will attend Tuesday’s Presidential State of the Union address.

Today, Congressman Morgan Griffith announced that he had chosen J. Sanders Henderson III to be his guest for the address.

Henderson currently serves on the Washington County School Board. His experience in education began decades ago.

Henderson was an educator for 31 years, wearing many hats.

He taught at Richlands High School as a physical education teacher and served as athletic director for 16 years at both the secondary and intermediate school levels. He also taught and coached in Carroll and Smyth counties and served as an assistant on the Blue Tornados’ state championship team in 1992.

Henderson went to serve as assistant principal at several schools and was, most recently, principal at Chilhowie Elementary School principal.

In addition to the school board, Henderson represents the Ninth Congressional District on the Federal Relations Committee of the Virginia School Board Association.

“I’m honored Sanders Henderson has accepted my invitation to be my guest at this year’s State of the Union Address,” said Griffith in a prepared release. “Mr. Henderson has been a staple in the education field for more than three decades and remains an important advocate for our schools in Southwest Virginia. As a member representing a largely rural district, I always look for ways to promote greater awareness of the unique needs and functions of rural school systems.”

Henderson expressed his gratitude to Griffith for the invitation and said, in the release, “I look forward to discussing educational issues on the federal level with Congressman Griffith on Tuesday. I appreciate his support of public pre-K-12 education in southwest Virginia and across the Commonwealth.”