Marion gallery to feature exhibit of Wytheville artist's work

The comic books of his youth are still shaping Morty Gordon’s life.

As a youngster, he discovered the work of American comic book artists John Buscema, a key figure at Marvel Comics during the 1960s and 1970s, and Jack Kirby, an innovator in the field and prolific artist. Gordon feels honored when many compare his work to that of Robert Crumb, who created the Keep on Truckin’ cartoon in the late 1960s. Gordon believes he’s not as good as Crumb but fans tell the Wytheville artist that there’s a kinship.

Gordon uses pen and ink to create much of his artwork, which is inspired by pop culture and focuses on sports, entertainment, history and current events. “For me,” the 1987 George Wythe High School graduate said, pen and ink “is my strength.”

While he holds down a full-time job, Gordon said, “Art is my passion.”

He’s been exercising that passion for three decades. Over the years, Gordon has found that creating his art is also therapeutic. “When you’re having a bad day, it helps a lot,” he said.

This Friday, Gordon’s work will be the focus of the Appalachian Spirit Gallery new October exhibit and Second Friday ArtWalk.

The Marion non-profit gallery will host a reception from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 14.

For Gordon, he said, “Having my work displayed… that means everything.”

Gordon does a variety of commission projects, often sports-oriented, and finds rewards in having people respond enthusiastically to his work for them. Currently, he’s working on a commission piece that celebrates the Boston Red Sox.

When he was a child, his dad nicknamed Gordon “Snudgy.” It stuck, and today Gordon’s company is Snud G. Studios.

Music Keeps You Young

Joining Gordon for the ArtWalk will be musician Bob Rigely, who will perform an indoor informal concert beginning at 6 p.m.

A retired educator by profession and a frequent and well-loved performer at the gallery, Anne Hull, an Appalachian Spirit coordinator, said, “Bob is an excellent guitarist and musicologist. He animates his performances with interesting stories about the songs that he sings.”

The concert is sponsored by The Bank of Marion.

“It’s always fun to be there,” Rigely said, noting that the gallery displays so much of the area’s artistic talent in a variety of media. Beyond the talent, he said, “They’re friendly.”

Rigely, who was a longtime Smyth County educator, said, he will tell stories Friday night and play oldies from the ‘60s. He particularly cited works by Roy Orbison and John Hyatt.

As a musician, Rigely also has a fondness for the blues music of the 1920s and ‘30s.

A self-taught guitarist, Rigely said he learned largely by listening to and observing others.

As an educator, he made sure to introduce his students to music. They’d always get a week of classes oriented toward those lessons.

Now working at Holston Hills Golf Course, Rigely said music continues to have a key role in his life. “Music keeps you young,” he said.

Art to Wear & More

The gallery will also hold their October Jewelry Sale. Among the artisans’ jewelry are felted necklaces and pins, earrings made from leather, vintage lucite, antique china pieces, and bracelets made with pearls and stones.

Other work on display in October by gallery members includes paintings, executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics, alcohol inks and mixed media; photography, marquetry, pottery, quilts and fabric art, weaving, and stained glass.

Appalachian Spirit Gallery is at 144 West Main St. on the corner of Sheffey and Main streets, across from Royal Presbyterian Church and next to the Town Hall.

The monthly Second Friday ArtWalks will be held through December. All events are free and open to the public.