Readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors lauded the work of Marion entrepreneurs in the magazine’s annual readers’ choice awards.

In the publication’s Best of the Blue Ridge Awards, readers cast votes for their favorite places, races, and wide-open spaces in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

In the category of Best Outdoor Store, Marion Outdoors in downtown Marion earned a runner-up award, following Great Outdoor Provision Co., which has nine locations in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Best Lodging award went to The Merry Inn, adjacent to Marion Outdoors. Both businesses are owned by Andrew and Amanda Livingston.

The Merry Inn is a hostel that hosts eight bunks and two private rooms.

The Livingstons also collected a third award in the magazine’s contest – that of Best Outdoor Club with Marion Outdoors Group Hikes.

Noting that the businesses serve Appalachian Trail hikers, the awards compilation said, “But the shop also engages the local community with its calendar of guided day hikes. Led by store manager Stacy “GoAT” York, the outfitter’s hiking group, recently renamed Hiking with Friends, explores places like Molly’s Knob in Hungry Mother State Park and Gentry Creek Falls in Cherokee National Forest. In the past, the store has even hosted midnight hikes.”

In other awards recognizing Southwest Virginia locations, the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy in Abingdon won Best Environmental Organization.

The magazine says, “If you’re none the wiser, a ‘Creeper Keeper’ might sound like a macabre monster. However, the moniker actually refers to the dedicated men and women of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy. These volunteers are responsible for maintaining the 34.3-mile rail trail that stretches from Abingdon… into the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area….”

The Creeper Trail itself got readers’ nod for Best Biking Trail, while the New River Trail was recognized as the Best ADA Outdoor Experience. Blue Ridge Outdoors observed, “Few trails in the Blue Ridge are as long and consistently accessible to folks of all abilities than the New River Trail. Every one of the trail’s 57 miles are ADA accessible….”

The awards were revealed in the February edition of the magazine that is on sale now. Learn more at https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/.