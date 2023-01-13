Song of the Mountains wins grant to help book 'large-draw acts'

New funding for Virginia’s only nationally syndicated PBS show is expected to boost the number of people visiting Marion for its concert tapings.

Last week, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission awarded $120,000 to Song of the Mountains to help pay popular bands’ booking fees. These “large-draw acts” are expected “to entice patrons to return to live performances at the Theater,” which is downtown Marion’s Lincoln Theatre.

According to grant documents, the extra dollars for the show are expected to bring “an additional 350 visitors to Marion. Current visitation is estimated at 850….”

Song of the Mountains will launch its 19th season next month.

The commission noted the impact of COVID-19 on theater attendance. It said, “Live performance venues suffered tremendously during the pandemic shutdowns. These venues were unable to host events, and earn needed revenues, for an extended period of time…. Song of the Mountains is not alone in its quest to reestablish itself as a viable draw for regional tourists.”

The commission also noted that the project is similar to one set up for the Barter Theatre “in that it supports the recovery of one of SWVA’s most popular performance venues.”

Initially, Song of the Mountains had requested $240,000, but the commission reduced the amount to $120,000 over concerns “about the availability of eligible matching funds.”

Monday, Tim White, the show’s executive coordinator and host, expressed gratitude for the grant. “For 18 seasons,” he said, “we’ve done amazing things on a shoestring budget.”

The show’s organizers have always said if they had a little money the results would be even more impressive, White said. He called Song of the Mountains “priceless for the region.” Airing on 139 PBS affiliates, he noted that the show introduces Southwest Virginia to millions.

While the show appreciates the funding, White said, “We need more help.”

“We’ve tried in earnest to raise funds, to raise awareness,” he noted. With this grant, White said, the show’s supporters and organizers will be seeking sponsors to help match the funds. He emphasized that Song of the Mountains is not funded by PBS.

People see the show on the network and set in a beautiful theater and assume it’s supported by PBS. That’s not the case, said White, who added his gratitude to PBS for airing Song of the Mountains.

If sponsors to make up the match can be found, he declared, “then we’re talking.”

“We’ve still got work to do,” White observed.

His passion for the show was evident as White talked about plans for the 19th season that kicks off Saturday, Feb. 4. Emily Portman will headline the concert with her “Always Loretta” performance. The Loretta Lynn tribute is special because Portman was friends with the country legend, he said, also noting that The Coalminers, Lynn’s band for the last 20 years of her career, will accompany Portman.

As for goals for this season, White said, he’d love to see more Smyth County and Southwest Virginia residents enjoy the opportunity in their courthouse town. When he polls audience, the host said, 90% are from outside the region.

White welcomed individual and corporate donors to support Song of the Mountains. He said contributions may be given through the show’s website — songofthemountains.org — or via mail to Song of the Mountains, PO Box 304, Marion VA 24354. Show tickets can be bought through the website or by calling the box office at 276-783-6092.

Tracy Thompson, The Lincoln’s executive director, has long described Song of the Mountains as the venue’s foundation. Monday, she said of the grant, “I am thrilled that they have received funding.”

The commission also awarded a number of other grants for Southwest Virginia.

Barter TheatreAlso on the tourism side, Barter Theatre was allocated $105,000 for a regional marketing campaign. Digital and print earned media placements will be generated for targeted markets around the nation.

Birthplace of Country MusicThe Birthplace of Country Music received a $500,000 grant to “support construction costs associated with the expansion of the BCM Museum (BCMM).” The museum will expand into an adjacent building, increasing the overall property to 41,000 square feet. “The new space will allow for the expansion and improvement of the areas used to house both core and special exhibits as well as creating an area to stage and house special exhibits when not on display. Archival space, a recording and radio production area, activity space, education space, and additional offices are among the other areas that will be created or improved as a result of the expansion.”

PBS Appalachia VirginiaBlue Ridge Public Television was awarded a $400,000 grant for its PBS Appalachia Virginia project, which “will support the establishment of a fully digital public television station, PBS Appalachia Virginia, to serve the 14 counties and three cities of the SWVA TRRC service area. The station… will highlight positive stories from the footprint. This content will support other regional branding initiatives to market tourism and business development efforts…. The station plans to launch on June 10.”

Help for Sheep and Goat ProducersAn agriculture project also received funding.

The commission awarded $299,880 to the Abingdon Feeder Cattle Association for “Improving Genetics, Health, and Management of Small Ruminants in SWVA.”

The funds will be used to help small ruminant (sheep and goat) producers in the region “with genetic improvements to herds as well as equipment and facility needs required for effective herd management…. Improving the genetic quality and health of flocks and herds is important because small ruminants are susceptible to parasites, diseases, and predators. Purchasing genetically superior breeding stock will result in less animal losses, reduced production costs, increased productivity, and generally healthier flocks.”

According to commission documents, the program will support about 98 producers. The participants are expected to “increase their net farm income by at least $1,312 per year.” That figure was determined using the assumption that “a 5% increase in weight results in an additional 4 lbs. per lamb sold. At $4/lbs. this will result in an additional $16 per lamb sold.”