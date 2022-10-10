At Hungry Mother festival, Alexander shows how he makes the world better one broom at a time

One broom at a time, John Alexander has been “making the earth a better place one sweep at a time” for 47 years.

This past Saturday, the now-retired educator was making and selling his handmade brooms and other household tools at Hungry Mother State Park’s Appalachian Heritage Festival.

The former Wytheville resident now lives in Grayson County, but he continues to teach as Saturday he showed festival visitors how he crafts a broom. Alexander is also passing the skill to the next generations with some of his children grandchildren learning at his side.

Alexander learned the craft when he was a student at Berea College in Kentucky. At the college, where no student pays tuition, “every student works 10-15 hours per week while carrying a full academic load,” according to the institution’s website.

The college is geared toward “academically promising students with limited economic resources.”

Saturday, Alexander wished aloud that more students from this region would apply to Berea, which multiple sources rank as a top liberal arts college. Students, he said, regularly earn a degree with debt of about a $1,000.

The college’s website said that $1,000 is “the most common debt for 2020-21 Berea College graduates with educational debt.”

Alexander, who served Grayson County Public Schools as a principal for many years, and his wife both attended Berea.

The U.S. Navy veteran makes a variety of brooms from those designed to remove cobwebs from corners to whimsical designs that remain practical. Saturday, he also offered handmade vegetable scrubbers and cake testers.

Multiple members of Alexander’s family joined him at the festival. He described the time “as a great day at the park.”

A variety of artisan demonstrations and lectures took place throughout the day. Kids and adults alike enjoyed wagon rides and youngsters were able to create their jack-o-lanterns.