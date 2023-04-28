Last year, Smyth Animal Rescue saved 957 dogs and cats.

Susie Fields, a SAR founder, told the Smyth County Board of Supervisors and Marion Town Council in recent weeks, that the organization is “helping more and more animals.”

As SAR was pulling animals from Smyth County’s animal shelter and transporting them to rescues where they could be adopted, Fields said, the Smyth County Humane Society helped nearly 1,000 people with spay/neuter assistance for their pets – a record number. That work, she said, will lower the number of dogs and cats that find their way to the shelter.

Fields said that SAR works hand in hand with Smyth County Animal Control. She lauded the county for a live release rate of 82.6%.

Soon, Fields said, SAR plans to open its new rescue facility in Marion. The center is nearly complete and its state inspection is scheduled for late this month. The center will give SAR a holding facility to prepare animals for fostering, transport, and adoption.

The center, Fields said, was built with expansion room so SAR will be able to help even more animals.

“The facility helps us put a stake in the ground for animal welfare in Smyth County,” Fields said.

To the Marion council, Fields also noted that the Trap Neuter Return program is continuing in the town. Fields said that volunteers are seeing fewer feral cats in Marion this year and she believes the TNR program is contributing to that change. She did caution that kitten season will return in the summer, and said that she believes the program should continue.

SAR has made budget requests to both local governments.