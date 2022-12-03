The Church Sisters are reuniting and will take the stage together at Marion's Lincoln Theatre (copy)

Twin sisters Sarah and Savannah Church began their musical career when they were 10 years old. They were still in high school when they released their first album, There’s You, in 2012. That album and the sisters caught the ear of music industry players, and, before long, the fraternal twins were pursuing a career with a Nashville label. In 2018, their first country album, A Night at The Opry, was born.

With growing acclaim and a growing number of fans, The Church Sisters were thriving professionally, but they were also reaching a crossroads in life.

Sarah and Savannah were both newly married. They were imagining a different life, but couldn’t imagine the twists and turns the world would soon take.

In 2019, the duo decided to take a break from The Church Sisters.

Savannah explained, “So many things changed drastically after Sarah and I decided to take a break from making music together…. I initially wanted to venture into a solo career unaware that the world was about to be flipped upside down by the COVID pandemic. I had already started work on an EP and was making plans on different avenues to release it but everything came to a sharp halt.”

“After a couple years, an American idol audition and starting a family of my own,” Savannah said, “I definitely missed being out on the road and making music with Sarah.”

Savannah was getting questions about potential shows and the possibility of The Church Sisters performing together.

The sisters “talked about what that would look like and came to the decision that we each missed it and wanted to get back into it,” Savannah said.

This Sunday, Dec. 4, Savannah and Sarah will take the stage together as The Church Sisters at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre.

They’re bringing their brother, Seth, with them. “Seth is going to be making an appearance back onstage with us for the first time in 10 years so we’re very excited to bring him along for select shows,” Savannah said. He’ll play acoustic guitar.

At the 3 p.m. show audience members can expect “lots of classic Christmas tunes we all know and love, an original song or two and, of course, some of the staple songs we’ve sang over the years,” Savannah said. “We really are excited to be back onstage together with our band so it kind of feels like a family reunion in a way and we hope the audience feels right at home.”

The show may well include The Church Sisters’ new single, “Ain’t a Merry Christmas,” released on Black Friday and now available on all streaming platforms.

The sisters know they do well together.

Savannah remembered, “I started singing when I was about 5 years old. We grew up listening to our mom sing around the house and at friends’ get-togethers… I sent in a tape to a local talent show in 2006 and didn’t make it in and was pretty crushed. Somewhere in between then and the next year, Sarah came to me and wanted to try singing together. We practiced a song we heard from a Disney movie about a hundred times until we had perfected it enough to show our mom. The following year, we entered the same talent show together and won in our age group. From then on we started getting calls to play all across the state of Virginia and the rest is history.”

The sisters have performed with the likes of Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, and Marty Stuart. They’ve worked with Grammy-award winning producers, Carl Jackson and Julian Raymond.

After the show at The Lincoln, Savannah said, they hope to continue working together. “We have plans to continue performing and working on albums together. We’re going to be working on a new project very soon,” she teased.

Tickets for the Lincoln show range from $15 to $23 and seats are still available. Tickets may be bought at thelincoln.org or by calling 276-783-6092. This program is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Marion, which works to improve the lives of children through a variety of programs.

The sisters have previously performed at the downtown Marion theater as part of the annual “Christmas Along the Crooked Road” show.