This region’s Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic is taking place this weekend on the Emory campus of Emory & Henry College.

The two-day 2023 clinic to help those in need will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21.

Clinic doors are expected to open at 6 a.m. RAM representatives encourage everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

No ID is required to receive care. Services are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. However, due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Audiology will also be available.

Once in the parking lot, individuals will receive more information regarding clinic processes and next steps.

Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

Patients may visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/3ix48S5rD.

E&H’s address 12228 Itta Bena Road, Meadowview.