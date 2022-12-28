Returning Marion council members take oath of office

Last week, John Graham, Smyth County Clerk of Court, swore in four members of the Marion Town Council who were reelected to their seats in the November general election. Those taking the oath of office, which includes promising to protect the U.S. and Virginia constitutions, were, left to right, standing, Avery Cornett, Susie Jennings, Patricia Spencer, and Jim Barker. Mayor David Helms, far right, and Councilman Bill Weaver observed. State legislative action moved the council elections to November from the traditional May. With that change, new or returning council members take their seats in January instead of July.