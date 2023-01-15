Helpers sought to develop memorial for lives lost in 'Great Saltville Disaster'

Rain drizzled, after falling heavily for days, and the night was cold with temperatures hovering near freezing. Still, people were gathering in their homes and around the community. It was, after all, Christmas Eve. About 20 young people were celebrating the holiday at a Christmas Eve Party hosted by the Fewells. A big brother of one of the youngsters had taken a date to Rogers’ Confectionery to get a Coke.

Soon, screams for help would penetrate the night of Dec. 24, 1924.

The crack reverberated with such power that many people believed an explosion occurred at the Mathieson Alkali Plant. Instead, the event now known as the Great Saltville Disaster began when a dam that retained the plant’s chemical waste failed and broke. A river made up of ammonia slurry, solid particles, and liquor rushed toward Palmertown, knocking houses off foundations and carrying vehicles away.

The dam’s failure was attributed to heavy rains that lead to excessive pressure on its walls. The explanation seems too simple for the lives lost and injured and a community destroyed.

Heroes were present that night, wading into the muck and carrying out people trapped in houses. Others burned hay and corn shocks and the like to give rescuers light and heat.

In the end, 21 lives, including those numerous children and babies, were lost to the muck dam disaster. They were Charles Emory Clear, age 5; Opal Jane Pauley, 10; James C. Scott, 72; Christena Walk, 8 months; Lora B. Walk, 7; Lonnie M. Walk, 10; Ida Lee Stout, 24; Mary Louella Stout, 4; Roy Lee Stout, 1; Hazel Jackson, 2; Maxie Jackson, 18; Nannie Jackson, 45; Bessie G. Prater, 10 months; Hiawatha Prater, 25; J.D. Prater, 49; Junior Prater, 1; Leota Prater, 19; Leslie Prater, 3; and Mamie Prater, 36.

Over the last two years, individuals who have ties to the disaster and the Museum of the Middle Appalachians have been working with the Town of Saltville to ensure that the tragedy and the lives lost are not forgotten by establishing a permanent memorial in the Town Commons. Now, they’re ready to take the next steps and want community help.

Individuals who are interested in assisting with the endeavor are urged to attend an organizational and planning meeting next Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Saltville Town Hall.

During the meeting, organizers will share current plans, get ideas for the future and raising money to support the project, and develop strategies to complete it by the disaster’s 100th anniversary on Dec. 24, 2024, and hold a public dedication that day.

Janice Orr, with the museum, said the endeavor “will require a lot of money and support.”

While the centennial is two years away, Orr said, “It will take that long to get the design completed, get a granite stone ordered and engraved with the names of the victims, install it on the Saltville Town Commons, and organize a memorial service. Two years seems like a long time but time goes fast.”

The organizers have been working with Karen Gillespie of Gillespie Monument on the memorial’s design.

Orr said that anyone who is “interested in attending the meeting is welcome to participate and do what you can to help commemorate the tragedy of the Muck Dam Disaster with a permanent memorial on the Town Commons.”

Interested parties may call 276-759-5433 for more information.