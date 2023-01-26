Saltville's Woolly Mammoth prepares to deliver her prediction about winter's length

It’s time for Saltville’s Woolly Mammoth to cast her prognostication about spring’s arrival. Before she does, everyone can gather for breakfast for the first time in two years.

The annual celebration that traditionally began with a meal fit for a hungry Saber Tooth Tiger has been cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19. However, this Saturday, Jan. 28, folks from Madam Russell Church will return to the kitchen at Northwood High School to prepare a feast.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the NHS cafeteria.

While Woolly’s forecast is normally delivered outside NHS, this year it will be shared outdoors near the Museum of the Middle Appalachian in downtown Saltville at 11:30 a.m.

The annual Woolly Mammoth Day is a primary fundraiser for the Saltville museum.

Tickets are $10 for the breakfast and are being pre-sold at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians and the Saltville Town Hall.