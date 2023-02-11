Diane Hayes’ curiosity about her ancestors began when she was a little girl and peppered her grandmother with questions. Over the course of her lifetime, Hayes has fine-tuned her research skills and has amassed an array of documents, photos, and knowledge about Smyth County’s and Marion’s Black residents.

Next Monday, the local historian will present a Black History Month program for the community. The presentation is being hosted by the Marion branch of the Smyth County Public Library on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

The library describes Hayes as a “local history superstar.”

For 33 years, Hayes worked at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount, where she honed her genealogical and historical research skills.

Throughout her career, Hayes compiled about 50 books dealing with black families and their history in Franklin County.

Following her retirement, Hayes returned to her Marion hometown in 2017 and quickly became a frequent visitor at the Smyth County Courthouse and the Smyth County Public Library, where she spends hours upon hours going over historic records.

“I am working on a Smyth County history of black families. There are over 1,000 items, digitized documents, at the Smyth library. Our information is buried in so many records at the courthouse,” Hayes said in a 2018 interview with the News & Messenger.

When she began compiling her family history, Hayes turned to the writings of her father, who recorded the news of blacks in Marion, Chilhowie, Saltville, Rich Valley and Sugar Grove in the Smyth County News in the 1940s. Nappy Hayes recorded weddings, deaths, sports and other events of the county’s black people.

Her research has had far-reaching effects. Hayes has had calls tied to her family from all over the United States. She submitted her DNA to Ancestry.com and found she is connected to Sally Hemings, who has ties to President Thomas Jefferson. Hemings was an enslaved woman of mixed race owned by Jefferson and said to have given birth to six of Jefferson’s children after his wife, Martha, died.

Tracey Reed, the library’s outreach and youth services supervisor, noted that Hayes lead a similar “program in 2020 and a repeat was requested.”

“Diane is kind, knowledgeable and fun. We love having her visit the library and especially enjoy when she shares old photographs. I just thought the whole community could benefit from that that same opportunity,” said Reed.