In the sheriff’s office conference room, the applause was resounding and extended as Chip Shuler announced his intention to seek a third term as sheriff last week.

Speaking before a gathering of his staff, other local law enforcement leaders, representatives of the county Republican Party, and his wife, Shuler said serving for the last seven plus years has been an honor. He called the office his second home, noting that he’s served with the agency for more than 39 years. With a nod to his wife, he acknowledged that she might say he spends more time in the office than at home.

Shuler began his nearly four-decades-long career as a dispatcher and worked his way up through a variety of positions, including serving in the jail, on patrol, as an investigator, and as the county’s first DARE officer.

Over the years, Shuler has continued to learn, completing the Forensic Science Academy and the FBI Academy – a first for the county — among other programs. He said he’s certified with the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute, with which he now serves as a treasurer and hopes to lead as president in the future.

Speaking to his staff, Shuler listed what he described as “a few of our” accomplishments. He cited the department-wide commitment to training, noting that deputies have completed a variety of advanced training programs, including crime scene procedures, interview and interrogation techniques, and patrol K9s.

Shuler also noted that DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) is now established in every elementary school.

With a spike in fentanyl in the county, he said every deputy carries NARCAN, a lifesaving drug to treat an opioid overdose.

In recent years, Shuler said the office has worked with the county to implement an Emergency Medical Dispatch Center through which dispatchers can assess situations and even guide individuals in providing care until a rescue squad arrives.

As well, the sheriff said his office is working with DEA and FBI task forces to concentrate efforts on stopping bulk influxes of drugs into the community and region. While Shuler said he can’t reveal details, he noted that good federal cases have been made.

He said that some of his officers also serve with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Shuler gave a nod to the ongoing concealed handgun classes that his office offers and his decision several years ago to drop the $35 sheriff’s office fee associated with getting a concealed handgun permit.

This year, he said, the agency has received a $73,000 grant to help establish Neighborhood Watch programs.

As he wrapped up the announcement, Shuler promised to “be a sheriff for everyone,” which was again met with enthusiastic applause.

Election Overview

As has been seen by the number of individuals announcing their candidacy for party nominations and the General Election in November, 2023 will be a key year for Smyth County voters. All the constitutional offices, which include sheriff, clerk of the court, treasurer, and commissioner of the revenue, will be filled by voters as will four seats on the board of supervisors and school board. Four seats is a majority on both of the seven-member elected boards.

The districts up for election in 2023 are Atkins, North Fork, Park, and Rye Valley. As of Feb. 15, no one has filed yet to run for the supervisors seats. Incumbents Susan Williams of the Atkins District and Kyle Rhodes of the Park District have completed the paperwork to run for re-election to the school board.

Among the constitutional offices, incumbent John Graham, of Marion, has submitted the paperwork to seek re-election as clerk of court, while Michael Kravitz, also of Marion, has filed to challenge him. The clerk of court serves an eight-year term.

For commonwealth’s attorney, Philip “Bucky” Blevins and Paul Morrison have both filed the paperwork to run for the office from which longtime Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans plans to retire at year’s end.

Commissioner of the Revenue Jeff Richardson also plans to retire at the end of the year. Bradley Powers and Brian Walker have completed the paperwork to run. Teddie “Joe” Snodgrass, of Saltville, has announced his intention to seek the Republican Party’s nomination but has not yet filed.

No candidates have yet filed to run for the treasurer’s office. However, time remains for candidates to do so. If a local party is using a primary to decide its candidates, then individuals have until Thursday, April 6, at 5 p.m. to file. Parties and individuals must complete their paperwork by Tuesday, June 20, for candidates to seek office in the Tuesday, Nov. 7, election.

The Smyth County Voter Registrar’s office offers complete “How to Run for Local Office” packets.