Smyth County is looking at an overall budget of more than $123 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year that begins July 1. No tax increases are included in the proposed financial document. A water and sewer rate increase of 2% is proposed that will up the average user’s bill by about 80¢ a month.

While the county is moving forward with its budget development as required by state law, officials acknowledge that the document possesses uncertainties and will likely need to be amended in July. Those uncertainties come from the state legislature’s failure to adopt a budget for Virginia. The state figures directly impact the school system’s finances in terms of state aide as well as the county’s general operations, especially for the constitutional officers, which include the sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, circuit court clerk, commissioner of the revenue, and treasurer.

This week, legislators negotiating the state budget said they want to see Virginia’s May revenue results and the outcome of the national debt default battle before setting the commonwealth’s financial plan. That means it will likely be late June before localities learn the state figures. (Please see a related article on this page.)

In the meantime, local governments must put their budgets before citizens for their feedback.

At a meeting last week, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors agreed to hold three public hearings on the proposals on May 25. One hearing would seek comment on the school board’s draft budget, which is expected to be set May 8. Another would look at the county budget with the third hearing giving citizens an opportunity to comment on the water and sewer rate increase, which has been recommended by the county’s financial advisors to keep it operating in the black.

County Administrator Shawn Utt told the supervisors that in reality the 2% wouldn’t cover the jump in costs the system has experienced, but he’d like to keep the increase at the lower recommended level.

With a cost of $40 for a 3,500-gallon user, Utt said, the 2% climb would take the bill to $40.80.

EMSAs the proposed budget was developed, Utt said a special emphasis was put on emergency medical services (EMS) in the county.

When he was hired, Utt said, he was tasked with preparing a three- to five-year plan for countywide EMS coverage. State law gives counties the ultimate responsibility for EMS services within their boundaries. With the May 1 incorporation of Saltville’s EMS under Smyth’s umbrella, Utt said that the county now employs 12 full-time responders and several part-time staffers. He said the county’s allocation for EMS will exceed $1 million in the coming fiscal year.

Utt also noted that building renovations will need to be undertaken for both the Atkins and Saltville units of Smyth County Fire & Rescue.

EducationVirginia sets a required amount that each county must contribute to its local school system. While Smyth has met the local required financial effort in recent years, Utt said he’d like to see the county return to giving the schools more than minimum.

He told the supervisors he’d encourage the county to go from 100% of the mandated local amount to about 115% of that figure. Most counties in the region, Utt said, give more than the minimum. Depending on the General Assembly’s final figures, he believes this coming year the county may be able to reach between 105% and 106%.

RecreationAdditionally, one of Utt’s other main goals beginning with the 2023-24 budget is to establish a county youth recreation program.

At an April supervisors’ meeting, Utt shared that same goal, saying he’d like to establish a five-year vision for a county recreation program. He acknowledged that the program would likely have to be developed in stages.

The proposed budget allocates $75,000 for recreation.

Other Areas of NoteThe county is continuing to replace some of its vehicles. When public vehicles are rusting and showing wear and tear, Utt said, they should be replaced. Those with the county decal, he said, reflect the community’s public image. As well, he said, the county should give its employees better equipment.

The county administrator also anticipates some new spending in the coming year regarding office space. He noted that bolstering the solid waste reserve fund will be needed.

Utt anticipates that the board will vote on the proposed budget at its June 8 regular meeting following the late May public hearings.