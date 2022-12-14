Juvenile to face charge in MSHS threat

An unnamed juvenile will face a criminal charge for making a threat at Marion Senior High School.

On Dec. 2, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said investigators were called to the school after a threat was found written on a restroom stall. The threat, according to Shuler, was “to shoot up the school.”

During the investigation, Sheriff’s Office personnel reviewed hallway video footage, established a timeline and identified students who were in the vicinity of restroom.

“After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, suspects were identified…,” Shuler said.

Last week, the sheriff reported that the student now faces “a charge of unlawfully communicate a threat in writing… and such threat was made with the intent to compel the emergency evacuation of Marion Senior High School; a violation of 18.2-60(A,3) Code of Virginia.”

The juvenile’s case will be handled in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

“Once again, I want to say that this Office and the Smyth County Schools take these incidents seriously and will make every effort to find the person(s) responsible and make the appropriate charges,” the sheriff said.

He also expressed his gratitude to “the staff at MSHS, my SRO [School Resource Officer] and Investigators for their diligence to find the person responsible in this case. It is our mission to insure that students and teachers have a safe learning environment.”