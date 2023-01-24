Snodgrass to vie for GOP nod to run for Smyth Co. Commissioner of the Revenue

A Smyth County native who has watched changes take place in his home community for the better part of 68 years and who is concerned about the future for his children and grandchildren is throwing his hat into the ring for the November general election.

Dr. Teddie (Joe) Snodgrass has announced his intention to seek the county Republican Party’s nomination for the commissioner of revenue’s office.

The U.S. Air Force veteran and family practice provider has said he plans to retire from federal government service after nearly 30 years at the end of this month and return permanently to Smyth County.

While his work and education frequently took Snodgrass away from Smyth County and his home in Saltville, Snodgrass said, “I’ve been here all my life, but have moved in and out over the past 60 years mostly for work only. I’ve always registered and voted in Smyth County. I did actually go to Marion in late October 2022 and voted early, then headed back to Arizona to move back to Saltville.”

With his family ties to the community, Saltville continues to serve as home for Snodgrass.

From 1976 to 1992, Snodgrass served with the U.S. Air Force.

According to Snodgrass’ background information, he holds multiple degrees, including an MBA, a Family Nurse Practitioner master’s degree, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree from Brandman University in Irvine, California.

His medical career has taken Snodgrass from Duke University to Hawaii to Arizona. Snodgrass’ announcement said he worked both for the Veteran’s Administration at Duke University and Duke University hospital itself in cardiac and pulmonary care. From 2006 to 2015, he worked with the U.S. Army as well as with private hospital and an acute care clinic in Hawaii.

Since 2015, Snodgrass has worked for the Department of Health and Human Service (DHHS) — Indian Health Services (IHS) in Arizona, where he served as a family practice provider and the deputy and chief medical officer on a Navajo reservation.

Snodgrass said he made the decision to seek the local GOP nomination when he heard that current commissioner Jeff Richardson plans to retire at the end of his term and he talked with local elected leaders and candidates.

Snodgrass also said he also considered the taxes he paid to Smyth County this year. “I must say I was sure surprised at what it cost to stay in good standing with the County Treasurer. So, I thought about it over the holidays, and said to myself it’s now or never. So here I am throwing my name into the arena,” Snodgrass aid.

On his website, http://www.teddiesnodgrass.com/, the candidate also reflects about the changes he’s seen in the community, particularly business and economic losses. He writes, “For almost seven decades (68 years), I’ve watched all of our prosperity disappear one-by-one where there is almost nothing left…. But, the people of Smyth County are strong willed and have the stamina to do it again under the right leadership.”

While he’s been active in politics much of his life, today Snodgrass said he’s driven to take part because “I’m very concerned about the direction this Country is heading.”

He cites socialism, open borders, the national debt, drugs, and “the 100 year marathon China is involved in.”

Snodgrass explained, “I’m not so much worried about myself — at 68 years in all likelihood, I’ll be dead and gone in a few years. But, I do worry about my children and grandchildren having to endure socialism and communism in the forthcoming years.”

“….It is just being reported that the Fentanyl coming into our Country is laced with xylazine (an animal sedative). These opioids are extremely dangerous, and it’s killing many of our people, and I wonder how much of this stuff is already in Smyth County. Just today I was speaking with a pharmacist friend and we were discussing matters such as these and our Schools in Smyth County. He noted I should consider also running for the Smyth County School Board.”

Snodgrass said he’s served with charity organizations for more than 40 years, including being associated with freemasonry, where he is a life endowed member of Randolph Lodge #1268 in Schertz, Texas. He also cited past affiliation with the Shriners, Royal Arch Masons, and Knights Templar Commandery of the Scottish Rite.

Snodgrass and his wife, Delores (Dee), have been married for 49 years. They have three sons and grandchildren.

Also seeking the GOP nomination for the county’s commissioner of the revenue is Bradley Powers, owner of Twelve 45 Graphix. He announced his campaign in early December 2022.

A contender for the Democratic Party’s nomination is expected to throw his hat into the ring later this month.