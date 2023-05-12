A Marion native’s “considerable contributions to civilization and humanity” were celebrated Saturday at Emory & Henry College’s 175th commencement.

After graduating from Marion Senior High, Arthur “Scrapper” Broady enrolled in Emory & Henry in 1966. He went on to become the first Black man to graduate from E&H in 1970. In the years since, Broady has not forgotten Marion or E&H.

On multiple occasions, Mayor David Helms has said that Broady, a former member of E&H’s board of trustees, played a role in establishing the college’s School of Health Sciences in Marion.

In 2018, Broady, a longtime resident of Washington state, attended a Marion Town Council meeting. He reflected that he maintains a deep “sense of pride at being from this town.” He declared, “I’m at home.”

At the time, the council was asking Broady to deliver an honorary resolution to former Marion educator and Broady’s aunt Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, a central figure in the story captured in the book and movie, “Hidden Figures.”

Broady hasn’t limited his service to Southwest Virginia.

On a fishing trip to Costa Rica, he kept hearing from the residents about their desire to learn English. The conversations lingered with him. Two years later, Broady returned to Costa Rica to visit a school in the tiny community Copey. He went on to found Friends of Copey to support the school and build a partnership with E&H.

Some of that school’s students have visited Marion. Broady told the council: “They love Marion. They love Hungry Mother park. They don’t see that down there.”

In his Washington home, Broady has taken part in the work of Kiwanis, Shriners, and the United Way. He’s also served as his local school board president. Broady’s own education included Carnegie High School in Marion. Carnegie served the community’s Black population until desegregation. Early in his career, after graduating from E&H, he spent about six month teaching in an elementary classroom in Maryland.

Broady’s education career was cut short when he was drafted. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served nearly four years.

After being honorably discharged, Broady spent four years working in Alaska and then found his way to Washington.

Despite the continent between his adopted home and his hometown, Broady loves both communities. In 2021, he virtually joined an awards ceremony in which Marion’s Mount Pleasant Preservation Society received a Hope Award from E&H’s Appalachian Center for Civic Life. Broady remembered being baptized in the one-time Methodist church.

Speaking of the society leaders, Broady described them as “people with hearts of servants.”

Saturday, E&H used much the same terminology to describe Broady as he was presented the DeFreice Award for his service to the world.

During the commencement ceremony at Fred Selfe Stadium on the Emory campus, more than 230 graduates received diplomas.

Speakers included Dr. John W. Wells, E&H president; Dr. Michael Puglisi, executive vice president and provost; Dr. Ann Sluder, ’81, board of trustees chair; the Rev. Sharon Wright, ’94 college and co-pastor Emory United Methodist Church; graduates Diego Zamarripa Velo, ’23 and Olivia Bailey, ’23; and keynote speaker, Alan Levine, chair and CEO of Ballad Health.

“America’s greatness rests on the strength of faith and a culture that recognizes goodness, compassion and giving will always triumph over strife and evil. Look for ways to serve others and put those in need above yourself. Don’t expect anything in return, but do it for the joy that comes with knowing you are inspiring someone else,” said Levine.

The first degree of the ceremony, a Posthumous Doctor of Divinity degree, was conferred to Squire Miller Henry, a former porter and furnace stoker at the college. The degree was accepted by his eldest living descendant, Marie Lampkins, 90. More than 70 of Henry’s descendants were present for the recognition.

Sluder shared Henry’s story and said that the board of trustees joined with the faculty to “recognize the distinctive contributions of [Henry]” with the posthumous degree “in an effort to tell a more complete history of Emory & Henry College and bring light to the stories of hundreds of people who have helped build and sustain it for nearly two centuries.”

The class of 2023 included members from 15 states and four international countries: Mexico, Scotland, the British Virgin Islands and Haiti. The graduates have indicated a variety of preliminary pursuits following graduation, including Teach for America, the U.S. Peace Corps, Verizon, Blue Gate Musicals, Deloitte, Bristol Motor Speedway, the U.S. Air Force, Knoxville Police Department, Bristol Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Walt Disney World, Utility Trailer, Eastman Chemical Company, the U.S. Department of Defense and others. Additionally, many undergraduate students have been accepted into graduate programs to further their education at universities like the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business, Stony Brook University Chemistry, Harvard University International Relations, Yale’s David Griffin School of the Arts, George Mason University, Virginia Tech, the University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, and Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences in Marion.