The hours that first responders dedicate to training and their service to the community was on display last Saturday evening as Chilhowie Fire & EMS presented its annual awards and celebrated achievements made during 2022.

Firefighter

Attendance RibbonAmong those honored was Lt. Jeannie Haynes, who was presented with her 12th Firefighter Attendance Ribbon.

The ribbon is given annually to the volunteer who responds to the most calls during a year. “This award represents a significant commitment of time to the department and the community,” presenters said.

In 2022, Haynes answered 284 calls.

Since 2007, she has responded to 4,922 calls. Award presenters noted that she’s answered even more since the award tally was compiled.

Charles W. “Brother” Smith Ribbon & the Dan W. Jackson Service AwardThe Charles W. “Brother” Smith Ribbon is awarded to members who respond and operate at an active Urban Search & Rescue incident, which can include technical rescues from heights, trenches or confined spaces. Urban Search & Rescue can also include natural disasters such as a tornado that leaves someone trapped in debris or rising flood waters that trap people.

In 2022, Chilhowie Fire & EMS responded to one call that was designated such a search & rescue. On Oct. 10, 2022, the department was asked to respond to Nebo Mountain Road to help with the search for a missing person injured in an ATV accident.

Assistant Chief Brandon Moore responded, taking the agency’s Stokes Wheel – the only one in Smyth County.

A Stokes Wheel is a lightweight, all-terrain wheel that can be attached to rescue litters so that patients can be more easily transported from a scene rather than having to be carried.

Moore remembered that Med-Flight was searching for the missing man by air and when he was spotted Moore and two members of the Atkins Fire Department were the closest responders.

Saturday, Moore received the Smith Ribbon and the Dan W. Jackson Service Award.

Jackson, a retired chief engineer, was one of the department’s longest serving members. The ribbon is presented to members who reach the 20-year service milestone.

J.E. Morphew AwardThe J.E. Morphew Award, named after Captain Earl Morphew, is given to a member when they complete 200 or more creditable training hours each year. Presenters noted that “Earl was known throughout Virginia as a firefighter who loved to train. He pushed others to train and be better.”

For 2022, Chilhowie Fire & EMS presented the award to three individuals.

Firefighter/EMT-Advanced Hannah Hayes received the award for the first time with 214.75 hours of training.

Firefighter/Paramedic Logan Ashlin received the recognition for the third time, achieving 241.5 hours of training.

Firefighter/EMT Cody Ridge was awarded his second award with 363.50 hours.

Educational

Achievement RibbonsEducational Achievement Ribbons are given to members when they complete specified training requirements in a given field. Presented noted, “Most require a significant investment in classroom time as well as practical evolutions. Many require advanced classes lasting several months.”

The department currently awards Educational Achievement Ribbons in the fields of: Fire Service, EMS Service, Rescue Service, Instructor, Officer, Fire Prevention, Fire Investigation, Fire Inspector and Hazardous Materials.

For 2022, six members earned these ribbons.

Captain Randy Sturgill earned the Educational Achievement Ribbon for Fire Inspector, while Firefighter Logan Ashlin qualified for the EMS Service EAR (EMT-Critical Care Paramedic).

Chilhowie Senior Police Officer Gage Prater and firefighters Cody Ridge, Hannah Hayes, and Jason Arnold earned the Rescue Service EAR training to be Swiftwater Rescue Technicians. Ridge also qualified for the Fire Inspector EAR. Hayes also earned the ribbon for EMS Service (EMT-Advanced). Arnold earned six additional education ribbons in the areas of Fire Service, EMS Service (EMT-Paramedic), Hazardous Materials (Technician), Instructor, Fire Officer, and Virginia Fire Officer Academy.

New MembersThe department also recognized two new members who joined Chilhowie Fire & EMS during 2022: Firefighter/Paramedic Jason Arnold and Firefighter Thomas Dickerson.

Moore described 2022 as successful year for the agency. He especially cited the addition of the classroom building at the training center. He noted that the first EMT class is under way there.

Moore celebrated the Town of Chilhowie and Smyth County’s help to make the training facility a reality. He called it “very much needed” and said it will “open up doors” for the community and region.

Moore went on to express pride in the amount of work undertaken and completed by the department’s members and extended his gratitude to their families for the support they provide. “We wouldn’t be able to provide the services we do without your sacrifice – so thank you.”