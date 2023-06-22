Golfers in Smyth County and other Southwest Virginia localities will soon be able to play golf at Augusta or St. Andrews or most any other golf course thanks to new technology coming to Saltville’s Lifetime Wellness Center.

Late this month or in early July, the health and fitness center is scheduled to add a golf simulator to its offerings.

Devin Karriker, the Saltville center’s manager, observed, “It’s something Smyth County has never had.”

The simulator is coming to Saltville through the work of “a lot of helping hands,” Karriker said, noting that the LWC raised funds and worked with the Saltville Industrial Development Authority to buy the simulator.

“I’m really, really excited,” said Karriker as he watched work under way to prepare the dedicated room for the simulator. He hopes enthusiasm throughout the community will only grow for this project.

Foursomes will be able to use the simulator on an hourly schedule. Use of the simulator will be an add-on to member prices and, Karriker said, there will be rates for non-members as well.

For those who are new to golf, Karriker believes the simulator will be a good learning tool. Playing with friends in an enclosed room will “take away the anxiety of doing it,” he reflected.

The simulator is just one new addition at Saltville’s LWC. Recently, Karriker noted that the center has added a massage therapist and chiropractor and a jiu-jitsu program.

The center, Karriker said, is striving to add amenities and “bring more health and wellness to the community.”

Karriker has worked at the Saltville center since it opened in 2020 and previously worked at the Marion center.

The community has embraced the center, he said. “I’ve never seen a community that has such pride in a facility as Saltville does. It’s the best gym community,” which makes additions like the golf simulator possible.

Bob Watkins, the director of the Marion and Saltville centers, also noted the community support in Saltville. The newer LWC branch was able to break even its first year and has covered its expense all three years of operation, he said.

“Saltville has been phenomenal,” Watkins said.

Town Manager Brian Martin expressed his pride in the center, which is at 345 Palmer Ave. The town worked with the Smyth County Community Foundation, the Saltville IDA, and private businesses to establish the center after a feasibility study demonstrated a clear need and interest.