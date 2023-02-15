This Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, the Blue Ridge Discovery Center will present its first Winter Naturalist Rally.

The Troutdale center’s winter rally will feature a keynote speaker Friday and a variety of field trips to help participants learn about this area’s geology, birding, pottery, snow science, cultural history, and ecology.

Activities get underway Friday evening with a dinner of locally sourced ingredients. The menu features beef roast, roasted potatoes, roasted carrots and a roll with a vegetarian option. Dinner is by pre-paid reservation only. Registration is due by Feb. 15.

The featured speaker for Friday evening’s program is Dr. Doug Miller, a professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of North Carolina Asheville. He will explore the impact of Hurricane Sandy on the Appalachian Mountains of Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia, where it brought significant amounts of snow and blizzard conditions to locations above 3,000 feet. The presentation, according to the BRDC website, will focus on the unusual nature of the Sandy-driven snowstorm by contrasting it with more typical snow-producing weather patterns in the mountains known as “northwest flow snow” events. The presentation will also set the stage for planned weather measurement-related activities on Saturday.

After the keynote program, naturalist Jeremy Stout will lead a beginners’ level exploration of the winter stars. Learn about beginning stargazing techniques.

Saturday morning field trips include a weather balloon launch with Dr. Miller, a geology road trip with USGS Geologist Arthur Merschat, a waterfowl prowl at Rural Retreat, a program on wildlife tracks and signs, and Dr. Ed Davis of Emory & Henry College will guide a journey through the oral history of Konnarock.

Afternoon field trips include winter tree identification, the challenges of measuring snow, glaciers of the Blue Ridge, a waterfowl prowl at Saltville’s wellfields, Ecology & Management of High Elevation Communities, and Intro into Clay with Grimm Pottery.

The BRDC will also take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count during the rally.

Registration for the rally is $25 for non-members and $18.75 for members. Youth and guides are free.

Learn more at https://blueridgediscoverycenter.org/mt-rogers-winter-naturalist-rally.

The Blue Ridge Discovery Center is at 6402 Whitetop Rd. in Troutdale.