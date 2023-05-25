Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Being given the opportunity to be a voice for children and teachers brought Melanie Smith to tears.

The Chilhowie Elementary School librarian got the news last Thursday when she was in Richmond with the seven other regional Virginia Teachers of the Year.

Reflecting on the experience Monday, Smith said, “The greatest thing to come out of all this, and the one thing that actually moved me to tears, was when Dr. Lisa Coons,” Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) superintendent, “announced that for the first time all eight regional Teachers of the Year would be on an advisory team for the state and that we would meet monthly. A VOICE! A voice for teachers who are right there in the classroom and can truly advocate for what our children need and what supports we need to teach them effectively.”

“Moving forward, our eight regional teachers of the year will meet with me monthly as a Teacher Advisory Council to elevate the voices and perspectives of all Virginia teachers within VDOE,” Coons said during ceremonies last Thursday.

The regional Teachers of the Year were each interviewed by a VDOE selection committee to determine the Virginia Teacher of the Year. That distinction went to Jeffery W. Keller, a history teacher at John Handley High School in Winchester.

Smith found kindred spirits among her peers. “I met (and immediately bonded with) some amazingly talented and humble teachers while in Richmond,” she said.

Smith particularly cited Tequisha Stiles, an eighth-grade English teacher in Brunswick County, and Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade mathematics teacher in Franklin County. “I think the bond came through the fact that we all three teach in fairly rural and less fortunate areas and we face a lot of the same issues with our children. I was impressed by how much all these teachers care, and I mean, really, really care about the children of the commonwealth. I thought I was silly calling my students ‘my children,’ but I am not the only one who does that,” Smith shared.

Looking back on her time with the other regional teachers of the year, Smith said, “Citizens of Virginia are truly blessed at the quality and care of education that their children are receiving. We all know that mental and physical health care needs to become the norm for all students, while we try to meet their basic needs so that they feel safe and nurtured in the classroom. THEN they can learn!”

For her selection as the Region 7 Teacher of the Year, Smith still can’t quite believe it. That recognition was announced in mid-April. “… What an absolute honor to have been chosen to represent Region 7! I am still bewildered as to how I qualify, but folks have told me that my love of the children and love of what I do shines through.”

Region 7 encompasses all the localities from the city of Radford to Lee County.

Before announcing Keller’s selection, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, “It’s a privilege to host you and your families, and it’s an honor to thank you for your tireless commitment to this most important profession. Together, you are preparing the future and empowering the present of the commonwealth and America.”

Youngkin told the eight teachers that he was touched by the examples of how each one of them is working to help engage students.

During the ceremony, the governor also extended his gratitude to all teachers across Virginia and their families. Noting that he watched his mother do the work, he again described teaching as a “tireless commitment.”

“Our regional teachers of the year represent the faces and the future of teaching in the commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “They are passionate and dedicated educators who give their all to their students every day. I look forward to continuing our efforts to make Virginia the best place to be a teacher.”

Following the ceremony, the teachers were honored at a reception hosted by the governor and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.

Of the experiences in Richmond, Smith acknowledged that they were simultaneously exhausting and exhilarating.

As summer break gets under way, Smith hopes to spend time gardening, kayaking, and birding “so I can get back Aug. 1 and hit the ground running.”