Let's follow Randy's lead and keep searching for life's extras

Randy Smith left me the oddest voicemail a few months ago. The message started normally but was then broken up with shouts and whoops of excitement, laughter, and a distinct: “There he is!”

Randy called back a few minutes later to explain. He was at Hungry Mother State Park and had just seen – for the first time — the Brown Booby, a seabird, which was attracting considerable attention at the time in these mountains.

The bird that’s much more likely to be seen in tropical areas put on quite a show for Randy and Tanya Hall, the park’s chief ranger for visitor experience. The pair, who worked together frequently, waited for me near the park’s dam.

As we talked about the Brown Booby’s unusual visit, Randy would often pause, listen to a bird’s song, and share the species behind the music.

The first time we met Randy talked music. He loved Hungry Mother, telling me, “This is my baby. I’m like a kid getting up on Christmas morning when I’m coming to Hungry Mother.”

He celebrated that love with a ritual. As he navigated the curves on the way to the park, he’d play “Roundabout” by Yes: “In and around the lake/Mountains come out of the sky and they stand there.”

Randy played the song quite frequently. Though he lived in Abingdon, he regularly volunteered at the Marion park and Natural Tunnel State Park.

After 40 years as a celebrated teacher and coach, Randy retired. He treasured that experience. “I loved every minute in the classroom. It’s a blessing to do something you love.”

After he retired, Randy returned to his first love – the great outdoors. His grandparents had nurtured that passion since he was a little boy. As a retiree with a bit more freedom in his schedule, Randy enrolled in the Holston Rivers Virginia Master Naturalist training program. He combined that training with his teaching skills and his two passions merged. Randy never looked back. He’d lead bird walks and owl prowls and help park staff with their Junior Naturalist programs, Native American programs, and school groups. From a 4-year-old birder to a Hungarian biology professor amazed at the variety of bird species at Hungry Mother, Randy made friends and planted seeds with most everyone he met.

He loved to share the wonders of Appalachia and this area in particular, noting that it’s a hotspot for diversity – a red zone on biological diversity maps.

He noted that the Southern Appalachians feature “more species of trees, stream fishes, freshwater mussels, and shrews than any place in North America.” When it comes to salamanders, there’s no place on the planet with more species. In one five-year period, Randy observed 130 bird species at Hungry Mother.

Randy and Tanya went through the Master Naturalist training together. When she took her position at the state park, she remembered, “…Randy was one of the very first volunteers I reached out to. What started with one little bird hike morphed into 10+ years of bird hikes, bird seminars, birding festivals, Native American talks, field trips, Virginia mammal presentations, and so many other programs in which Randy was always eager to participate and lead. Randy loved the park just as much as the park loved him. He would show up on days he didn’t have programs just to bird or to say hi to everyone. He always had a ready smile and a ready story to tell!”

Tanya believed “Randy touched and inspired every person he ran into.” He certainly did that for her, becoming a mentor, source of inspiration, and a friend who cared, listened, and gave “‘fatherly’ advice, whether I wanted it or not!” She acknowledged that usually his advice was right on target. “He clawed his way into my heart and that is where he will always remain,” she declared following his death on Jan. 19.

Melanie Smith, Chilhowie Elementary’s librarian, was also enrolled in the Master Naturalist training with Randy and Tanya.

This week, she remembered, “I was immediately drawn to his warmth, humor and love of birds. We volunteered together on several projects for Virginia Master Naturalists and although an excellent birder (and enthusiastic) he was humble and willing to learn more. His bird feeding classes were legendary for the amount of information he could give you about what birds like to eat and how to attract them to your yard.”

Randy’s knowledge was vast as Melanie learned. “As I got to know Randy better, I began attending his presentations on Native Americans and was humbled by both his knowledge and respect of other cultures.”

Knowing that Randy had helped start the Heritage Seed Savers program at Washington County Public Library, Melanie recommended him to Chilhowie Public Library, “where he helped start another one of these important programs.”

Melanie wasn’t the only person to recommend Randy’s expertise to Heath Carter, the Chilhowie library’s supervisor. She recalled, “Everyone asked, ‘Have you talked to Randy Smith? You really need to meet him.’”

Heather reached out to Randy by email and they tossed around some ideas. Then, one day, he just showed up at the library.

“Randy was instantly likeable. He had never met me, but he came bounding through the door with an armful of resources to share such as magazines he thought would be helpful, books, handouts, and a big box of seeds to donate to our collection. If that wasn’t enough, he also purchased books from our year-round book sale at the entrance to the library. The proceeds from our book sale help to support Chilhowie Library and purchases are on a donation basis. He took his time, looked around, and selected a couple of boxes of books and his donation was very generous even though he had already given so many of his own resources. I came to learn this is how Randy was as he returned multiple times, always giving more than he took.”

Though he’d helped launch a seed library in his own community, Heather said he was enthusiastic about one in Chilhowie, and his contributions didn’t stop there. He “returned several times throughout the year to give presentations at the library about the history of seed saving, Native American culture and gardening methods, early settlers to southwest Virginia, as well as a kid’s program about the mammals of Virginia. He was also a guest reader at our family-style Storytimes for kids during the summer.”

Randy knew what he was talking about. He was a natural teacher. He liked to talk. He enjoyed people, and he possessed abundant energy.

But, there was something more about him that seemed to draw people to him. Heather attempted to define that quality. She noted that he cared a great deal about other people and “his energy somehow drew you in and made you look at whatever he was speaking about from a different perspective….The best way I can describe Randy is he was an old soul with a young spirit.”

“…I am grateful to have known such a wonderful human,” Heather reflected. “He was excited about life and his kindness and enthusiasm were contagious. He will most definitely be missed by our community. On the day that I learned Randy passed away, I also found out that we are receiving a donation of heirloom and native seeds for our library from Thomas Jefferson’s Garden at Monticello that I had requested a few months ago. I know Randy would be pleased and glad to see our seed library continuing for another season.”

Tanya and Melanie both touched on Randy’s use of quotes from Archibald Rutledge’s book “Life’s Extras.”

Rutledge writes, “All spiritual qualities appear to me to be extras; generosity, aspiration, courage, beyond the call of duty, and the love that outlasts the years. These things did not just happen; they could not appear in an accidental world. They were so ordered by the Hand Divine which made our spirits what they are and tenderly ministers to their needs.”

“Faith is one of life’s extras. We do not need it to live; but it is essential to the development of our spirits. It is the covenant which, if kept with God, will keep our pathway clear and our feet from falling. Life is instinct with mystery; but that very fact makes faith both rich and necessary.”

Tanya described Randy Smith as one of her extras in this life. While remembering him, she urged people to seek out their extras and “as his family requested, let us all remember Randy by doing small acts of kindness daily for people, birds, and nature.”

Melanie concluded her remembrance, saying, “We need more Randys in this world!”

We do. We need people who help us experience with wonder this incredible world and area we live in. We need people to help us see one another as pilgrims on the same journey who deserve our best and our respect — and, perhaps most importantly, our kindness.

We need someone who leaves us crazy voicemails because they’ve just seen a new bird for the first time! The first time I met Randy was near the end of 2020. The pandemic reminded him in some ways of World War II when his dad served and was gone for “two Christmases” or 26 months. Randy hoped we’d respond like the Greatest Generation and “rise to the occasion.”

As he witnessed division separating people, he put up a variety of signs to “plant goodwill” and encourage folks to think. Many ways exist to hone kindness, he said. He knew, I suspect, because he’d tried them all.

Of all the fine-feathered friends Randy observed, the one that served as wallpaper on his cell phone was a White-breasted Nuthatch, a fairly common bird but one that possesses a lot of personality.

The tiny bird is known for its energy and will often dive down the trunk of a tree head first.

Today, it reminds me of how Randy Smith dove into kindness and life, searching for the extras and leaving this world a better place.

May we follow his lead.