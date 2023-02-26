Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its May 20-21 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Emory & Henry College.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, May 19, and take down on Sunday, May 21. Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support.

Any individual or organization that would like to volunteer to help provide free healthcare services in this area may www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

This clinic is in collaboration with Emory & Henry College.