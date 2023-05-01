Many of Smyth County’s athletic areas will get some much-needed attention in the coming months.

Earlier this month, the county’s board of supervisors OK’d using $500,000 of its federal pandemic relief money to improve a variety of school athletic facilities.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill, who also serves as the school system’s assistant superintendent of instruction, explained that the proposed repairs would not only make the facilities look better but would provide a safer environment for children and visitors.

Sturgill outlined the proposed improvement projects for his peers. The work includes:

New baseball bleachers and a press box for Chilhowie High and Northwood High schools that will be in place by next year’s baseball season and will include handicapped-accessible seating areas.

New baseball/softball field on the old field at Northwood Middle School. The work will include a new backstop, dugouts, fencing, scoreboard, and press box, and resurfacing the infield.

New softball bleachers and a press box at Chilhowie High School.

New athletic storage building at the soccer field at Oak Point Elementary School.

New athletic storage building at Marion Senior High School’s softball field.

New baseball bleachers at Marion Senior High School that will be funded through the school system and is projected to cost about $350,000.

Some of the repairs have been needed for some time. Sturgill noted that the bleachers for Chilhowie High’s softball field were built in 1972 by the school’s ag shop.

Other improvement work remains to be done. Sturgill particularly noted the restrooms and concession areas at Chilhowie and Rich Valley. That work will be evaluated as funding allows, he said.

Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins hoped that a county industry might be willing to help move the additional work forward.

Sturgill anticipated that community involvement will be essential to completing the projects.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson thanked Sturgill and declared, “Let’s do it for the kids.”

“And, do it right,” added Atkins.

The supervisors also discussed moving forward with a vision for a countywide recreation program. County Administrator Shawn Utt proposed the development of a five-year vision for county recreation. He noted that such a program would likely have to be developed piecemeal rather than all at once.