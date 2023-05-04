Saltville EMS is staffed and answering calls 24/7.

County Administrator Shawn Utt visited the squad building on Battle Ground Avenue Monday morning as the county assumed operations of the rescue service that covers portions of Smyth and Washington counties. He was pleased with the transition that has taken place quickly in recent weeks.

Last Thursday, the Saltville Town Council and Smyth County Board of Supervisors approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) based on a recommendation from a task force set up by the two local governments.

Discussion of whether the Town of Saltville should continue operating the service or whether it should transition to a county agency began earlier this spring among officials.

While Saltville officials said the service could continue as a town operation, they said they could not hire staff to work full-time or pay benefits. They also noted that Saltville has $7 million in infrastructure projects that can’t go forward because the town has insufficient reserves.

Ultimately, the county, under Virginia law, is responsible for providing EMS, and Smyth County officials had assuming the Saltville agency’s operations on their radar.

During discussions, it came to light that multiple Saltville EMS part-time staffers were working in excess of federal law limits on their hours. Town Manager Brian Martin directed that practice to stop.

With that change, on April 18, then-Saltville EMS Director Kyle Brewster sent an email to town and county officials saying, “…We are at a detrimental point that we are no longer able to maintain a 24-hour coverage at any given point. Starting tomorrow and Thursday we only have 1 truck during the day with no coverage at night. And it only gets worse as the week goes on. It is my opinion that we are at a breaking point and an immediate decision needs to be made of how to assist the community of Saltville and Rich Valley with EMS services.”

In response to that notice, a Town of Saltville news release said, “Town and County officials worked tirelessly to develop a plan that would secure continuous emergency medical services.”

Speaking to the town council last Thursday, Martin observed, “This thing has just gone faster than any of us had ever planned.”

Utt particularly credited the work of Emergency Management Coordinator Curtis Crawford and Assistant County Administrator Lisa Richardson in getting the necessary work accomplished, including the county hiring six full-time and two part-time employees, all former Saltville EMS staffers.

The full-time crew members will receive benefits. The release said, “This means residents of the Town will continue to have access to trained and experienced medical professionals located in Saltville operating in the same service area as did Saltville EMS.”

“My number-one focus as far as the town employees, Saltville EMS employees, is should this become a county function, I’ve done my best to look out for these folks and make sure they had offers of employment. They have done a phenomenal job in taking care of us over the years. It’s been one of my personal priorities to ensure that as many people as possible from Saltville EMS would be offered employment with the county.”

Both Martin and Utt praised the Saltville EMS crew’s work.

Monday, Utt said, as a part of Smyth County Fire & EMS, the squad will keep its community service as good if not better. However, he said, it will be hard to do better, speaking of the service’s already “top-notch” care.

Martin and Utt also both said that the current MOU is a short-term document to enable the transition until a more in-depth one can be prepared over the next few months.

Martin did tell the Saltville council that the task force’s consensus for Smyth County to assume operation of the service May 1 was unanimous with “no voiced opposition.”

“At that point,” the town manager said, “the town would begin the process of shutting down Saltville Emergency Medical Services.”

The Saltville council approved the MOU with Monica Johnson and Gary Call voting against the move.

On the monetary front, Utt said, he projects that assuming Saltville EMS will require $65,000 to $70,000 for May and June, the remaining months of the fiscal year.

For the 2023-24 budget year, Utt said, the county already had $200,000 allocated for Saltville EMS. With anticipated billing revenue of $400,000, he said, operational costs should be about covered. He’s anticipating that adding Saltville’s EMS into county operations will be “almost budget neutral.”

Earlier, Utt observed that it’s more financially feasible for the county to incorporate the agency into its budget, which beginning July 1, is expected to be between $120 million and $125 million compared to Saltville’s overall budget of about $3.8 million.

Saltville EMS was launched as a town operation on July 1, 2021, after the prior non-profit squad voted to dissolve. At that the time, the county loaned the town $90,000 to help with the agency’s start-up.

At the council meeting, Martin noted that the town has been repaying the loan to the county. In recent talks, he said, it’s been agreed that the county would assume the debt if the county takes the EMS vehicles, but, if the town keeps the vehicles, they could be sold with the proceeds used to repay the county loan.

Saltville EMS has been repaying the loan, Martin said, even making the most recent payment earlier than required.

In the news release issued Friday afternoon, Martin said, “This agreement is the result of a lot of hard work and collaboration between the Town of Saltville and Smyth County officials. We are happy that we were able to come up with a solution that ensures our residents will continue to have access to emergency medical services when they need it. This agreement is a great example of what can be accomplished when local officials work together for the good of the community.”

The release also emphasized that citizens’ safety and well-being were officials’ highest priority.