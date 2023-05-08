United Salt’s production team in Saltville knew the potential for growth existed. They proposed an expansion several times. Marcie Peters, USC Holdings Corp. president, acknowledged Wednesday morning that when they ran the numbers the project didn’t seem viable.

The Saltville team persisted.

About 18 months ago, Peters said, the team surprised her with a dinner presentation showing how the expansion could be accomplished.

Peters credited their “will and ambition” as the company celebrated that expansion Wednesday morning in Saltville.

In an interview following the celebration, Peters also said that the Saltville operation is “quickly becoming one of our most profitable” facilities, and she expressed the belief that future investments will be made in Saltville.

As United Salt is privately owned, Peters declined to note the investment’s value in terms of dollars but noted that it will increase production capacity by 15% — about 30,000 tons. The expansion included a new packaging line and added 31,000 square feet of storage capacity and an additional silo.

United Salt, said Peters in her public remarks, is the fourth largest producer of salt in the United States and is still owned by the same family that founded the company nearly 100 years ago just outside Houston, Texas.

United Salt acquired the Saltville operation in 2007 from Spectra Energy. When the deal closed in June 2007, the plant employed 14 people. Today, according to the Saltville plant’s manager, Chris Crawford, 51 employees work at the facility that operates 24/7.

Crawford, a former Merillat production manager, joined United Salt in 2014. He explained that continuous operation is necessary to keep the mines going and to supply food industry customers that include Mt. Olive Pickle Co., Smithfield, and Mr. Chips Inc.

In addition to evaporated salt for food, the Saltville facility produces salt for pools, chemicals, oilfield markets and agriculture.

Dubbed AquaSalt, the salt produced for pools and spas makes up about 40% of Saltville’s production, Crawford said.

The plant’s expansion, Peters said, is an investment “in our customers who continue to grow.”

According to Crawford, the Saltville plant produces about 680 tons of salt each day. In 2022, it sent 227,000 tons of salt out of the town.

Both Peters and Crawford celebrated the company’s relationship with Saltville and Smyth County.

“The partnership we enjoy with the community is very important to us,” Peters said. With many of its employees living in Saltville, she said, United Salt is pleased to give back.

Crawford noted that the operation has contributed to town efforts and multiple school projects.

Of United Salt and Saltville, Crawford observed, “It’s a great place to work, a beautiful place to work….”

Roscoe Call, who represents Saltville on the board of supervisors and a former United Salt employee, echoed those sentiments, saying it was the best company he worked for. He started with the plant at the site in 1997.

In earlier comments, Town Manager Brian Martin said, “USC is one of the town’s largest industries and they are outstanding corporate partners. As the town manager I’m grateful for the solid relationship that the town shares with USC.”

Speaking during Wednesday’s celebration, Saltville Mayor Todd Young described United Salt as an amazing company and great partner.

Noting that the town was founded on salt, Young said the element is part of Saltville’s history and its future.

Salt began being commercially mined in the community in the mid-1700s.

Peters declared, “We do what we do for the love of salt.”

The 95-year-old company is based in Houston, Texas. A number of its Houston employees and company owners were present for the celebration.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith spoke during the ceremony and celebrated the initiative of the Saltville employees that led to the expansion, the investment and the jobs.

Laura Blevins, who serves as U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine’s regional director, noted that her father grew up in downtown Saltville and her grandparents were members of the town’s Madam Russell church. Knowing that United Salt is growing and helping Saltville thrive, she said, “warms my heart even on a cold day.”

Del. Israel O’Quinn noted Virginia’s high rankings as a place to do business and to live and said, “We live in the best part of a good state.” He celebrated the belief in the people of Southwest Virginia.

In addition to Saltville, United Salt produces salt products at two plants in Texas and another in New Mexico.